Raiders suffer first loss months before 2025 season begins

For as long as they have existed, the Raiders' organization has been known to be at the forefront of change in the NFL.

Legendary owner Al Davis was always a pioneer in the way that he ran the franchise. He hired Art Shell, the league's first Black head coach in the modern era, Tom Flores, the first Hispanic head coach in NFL history, and Amy Trask, the first female CEO in league history.

The Raiders have always been open to new ideas and giving people chances, no matter where they came from. However, even this great franchise has its limits, and for some reason, Las Vegas drew the line at the Philadelphia Eagles' famous "tush push" play.

Raiders vote not enough to ban tush push play

On Wednesday, the league held a vote on whether or not to ban the tush push, a play that the Eagles perfected en route to a Super Bowl victory this season. The vote to ban it was upheld, which means that teams will still be able to perform the play this season.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that 22 teams voted to ban the play, and the Las Vegas Raiders were among them. This means that the Silver and Black lost the vote, giving them their first loss of the 2025 season.

To throw salt in the wound, it should be pointed out that Las Vegas will travel to face the Eagles this year in Week 15. This means that they'll likely have to face the tush push at some point in the contest, and they'll do it in the bitter cold of December in Philadelphia.

RELATED: Raiders have sleeping giant on roster poised for (another) breakout in 2025

While it is a difficult play to contain, it should be noted that defensive end Maxx Crosby managed to stop it years ago.

New head coach Pete Carroll also has no quarrels about facing the Eagles or any other team that may run the tush push. When asked about the league failing to ban the play, he simply responded, "Good choice."

Ultimately, the Raiders' vote to ban the play is water under the bridge, as every NFL team will likely be subjected to the tush push at some point this season. Thankfully, despite owner Mark Davis voting to ban the play, neither the coaches nor players on the Silver and Black seem too concerned about facing it later in the season.