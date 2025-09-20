Raiders' surprisingly elite run defense facing its biggest challenge yet

The Las Vegas Raiders had a lot of roster turnover this offseason, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. This caused plenty of folks to question the efficacy of this Las Vegas defense, but they have made it a point to silence these doubters through the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's group has embodied the "bend, don't break" mantra, as their 16.5 points allowed per game currently rank fifth in the league. But when it comes to run defense, specifically, the unit has been downright elite.

They've relinquished just 141 yards on the ground through two games, which is the fourth-best mark despite relatively high attempts. They are giving up just 3.2 yards per carry, and they have also yet to give up a score on the ground in 2025.

Raiders' run defense has tough challenge with Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Opposing offenses have made it a point to run away from Maxx Crosby, who typically lines up over the right tackle. This has been especially true for rookie running backs like TreVeyon Henderson and Omarion Hampton, as evidenced by these charts from Next Gen Stats.

The Maxx Crosby effect.



Well, the Raiders will be facing yet another rookie running back in Week 3 as they take on Jacory Croskey-Merritt and the Washington Commanders. The seventh-rounder has ascended into the starting lineup after a preseason breakout and an Austin Ekeler season-ending injury.

This will be his first week in the workhorse role, but he has collected 99 yards and a touchdown so far this season on just 17 carries. That production, theoretically, should increase in what will be a much bigger role this Sunday.

There are a few problems for Croskey-Merritt, however. One is that the Commanders are changing around the starting combination on the offensive line this week, which is just another moving piece for the young player to worry about.

The other problem is that, through two weeks, according to Next Gen Stats, Croskey-Merritt has had far more success running off the right tackle this season. In fact, his biggest run of the year and his touchdown both came by running to the right.

Crosby will surely have an answer for this, but the Raiders' defense will need to buckle down, as a whole, because this may very well be the best rushing attack they have faced this season. Being labeled as an elite run defense is earned every single week.

