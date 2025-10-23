Raiders tabbed as ideal fit for stud defensive tackle in 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders will enter the offseason with plenty of needs. They will fill some of those holes with their massive salary cap space in free agency; however, fans can expect general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll to continue building the roster through the draft.

While finding their quarterback of the future should be a top priority, it is no guarantee that Las Vegas will be in a position to land a game-changing signal caller in the first round. That could lead the brass to turn their attention to the offensive line or the defensive side of the ball.

Fortunately for Raiders fans, this year's draft class is loaded with talent in both areas. Las Vegas was recently linked to a standout defensive tackle who could provide Maxx Crosby with plenty of help on the defensive line.

Raiders linked to star defensive tackle prospect Peter Woods in 2026 NFL Draft

The Raiders' defense has shown signs of taking a step forward in 2025, as the group has been productive outside of a few major letdowns. Bleacher Report's NFL Draft Scouting Dept. noted that Clemson Tigers star defensive tackle Peter Woods could fill the void left by Christian Wilkins.

"The Raiders got a perfect interior complement to Maxx Crosby in Christian Wilkins on paper. Unfortunately, that experiment only lasted five games, and the Raiders weren't able to find anything close to a replacement going into 2025," Bleacher Report wrote. "There aren't a ton of game-changers on the interior in this draft class, but Peter Woods has the potential to get there. The Clemson product is the top-ranked interior defender in our rankings, and he could do a lot of what Wilkins was expected to do. B/R scout Matt Holder noted Woods is 'a great run defender, the top defensive tackle and a top five overall prospect in the 2026 NFL draft class' in his scouting report."

While Jonah Laulu is tied for the team lead with 4.0 sacks, his 47.4 Pro Football Focus grade ranks just 108th out of 124 defensive tackles. In fact, Adam Butler, who is 31 years old, is the only Raiders interior defensive lineman who ranks in the top-100, as his 59.7 grade ranks 71st.

Las Vegas also invested two Day 3 picks during the 2025 NFL Draft in defensive tackles like J.J. Pegues and Tonka Hemingway, but neither have been able to find a meaningful role for the Silver and Black this season.

Woods would be a Day 1 starter for the Raiders and a game-changer at the position. The true junior has appeared in 30 games for the Tigers, 19 of which were starts. He has recorded 75 total tackles, 37 solo tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defended.

Although his numbers don't jump off the screen, Woods has shown the ability to be a true disruptor on the interior defensive line. He would be able to take some of the pressure off of Crosby, which is something that multiple regimes have attempted, and failed, to do.

Las Vegas has plenty of needs; however, they would be wise to build in the trenches if they are unable to land their quarterback of the future. Woods could be a star in the trenches for the Raiders if he's selected.