Raiders take shocking playmaker at No. 6 overall in five-round NFL mock draft

The wait is almost over for the 2025 draft. It's going to be a banner weekend in Green Bay for the Las Vegas Raiders. They have the room to trade back and collect some more picks. They could even shock the world and trade up from the No. 6 pick.

Here's a stab at my latest mock with their first five picks of the extravaganza.

Raiders five-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 6-Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

In this scenario Ashton Jeanty is gone and the Raiders have a difficult choice to make. So the Raiders go with best player available and give Geno Smith some more help.

Warren is not just a tight end, but an all-around offensive weapon. Warren can block like a lineman, run the wildcat and even dabbles in throwing passes. Raider Nation would probably riot if Pete Carroll and company drafted another tight end, but Warren can be a wideout, too. It would likely be the end of Michael Mayer, but Warren, Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers is a receiving core that any quarterback can succeed with.

Warren isn't as touted as Bowers was coming out because Bowers was a once-in-a-generation tight end. The former Nittany Lion is a throwback that Raiders fans would fall in love with, given the time and patience.

Round 2, Pick 37-Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

A former walk-on, Schwesinger exploded on to the scene in 2024. He recorded double-digit tackles in every game but three. Schwesinger's speed really jumps out on tape. He is the stereotype Big Ten linebacker that everyone covets on their team. As Mel Kiper Jr. so eloquently put it, Schwesinger is climbing up draft boards.

Round 3, Pick 68-Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Porter is another wide receiver-turned-cornerback like Richard Sherman. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him to Seattle Seahawk, Riq Woolen. He played in the most games ever for a Cyclone. He's still a work-in process, so his numbers are not what someone would expect if you just glance at them. You can clearly see how he flashes on tape and learning from a defensive mind like Pete Carroll would speed up his development. His rare size and 4.3 speed for the position should have decision makers clamoring to want him on the roster.

Iowa State - CB - Darien Porter#BuildingTheBoard #NFLDraft



✅Tall, long CB (33.125" arms) with impressive athletic gifts (9.99 RAS)

✅Plays physically downfield and makes his presence felt

❌Didn't start until 6th year at Iowa State and still only played in rotation pic.twitter.com/fs0hFdakEC — Quinten Krzysko (@ButkusStats) March 23, 2025

Round 4, Pick 108-DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

Giddens produced a lot of breakaway runs because of his speed. He was not a heralded recruit coming out of high school and joins Darren Sproles and Deuce Vaughn at KSU with two 1,000-plus yard seasons on the ground. He averaged a shade under six yards a carry for his career. That's in the same ballpark of what Ashton Jeanty averaged at Boise State.

Giddens is not Jeanty, but he is another promising name in the deepest running back class anyone can remember. Giddens and Mostert can split time. I wouldn't be surprised if the silver and black picked up another back late in the draft or signed a free agent to compete because of how deep the group is.

Round 5, Pick 143-Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

With Warren and Bowers in the fold, the need for a top-flight receiver isn't as urgent. Therefore the Raiders wait until day three to snag one. Horton missed the second half of the season because of a knee injury in 2024, but had a near 100-catch campaign in 2023 for the Rams. Sixteen of those grabs came on one night in Boulder, Colorado. He's 6-3 and can line up at slot or on the outside. Nfldraftbuzz.com compares him to George Pickens but with a much better attitude.