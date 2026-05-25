Raiders' Taron Johnson drama may have quietly uncovered a silver lining

Obviously, the Las Vegas Raiders would prefer to have veteran cornerback Taron Johnson than not. That's why they acquired him from the Buffalo Bills as part of a late-round pick swap in March.

Alas, Johnson hasn't been present during the Raiders' voluntary workout program while seeking more financial assurances, which has sparked concern among fans. Yet, even the club's first-year head coach, Klint Kubiak, has openly downplayed the matter — and he's not the only one.

Jesse Merrick of the Silver & Black Sports Network rightfully doesn't think Johnson's absence is a "big deal." First, because there's still nearly four months until Week 1 of the upcoming campaign, and attendance currently isn't mandatory. Secondly, and more notably, the ex-Bills standout's situation clears the way for second-round rookie Treydan Stukes to get as many opportunities as possible.

Stukes was brought in "to be the guy that's going to fill [Johnson's] role" in due course, as Merrick stated. However, that time could seemingly be coming sooner rather than later.

Taron Johnson's contract dispute opens unexpected door for Raiders rookie Treydan Stukes

The Raiders traded for Johnson, who turns 30 in July, to be their starting slot corner. Be that as it may, his age and decline always made this a short-term move (at best). Regardless, Stukes is set up to take over eventually, per Merrick.

"Taron Johnson, if and when he is playing for [the Raiders], he's your nickel of the now, and then Treydan Stukes is your free safety of the now," Merrick said. "But then, Treydan Stukes will be your nickel of the future."

Stukes was notably announced as a safety when drafted, and the Raiders plan on playing him deep this year, so keep that in mind. Nevertheless, they also really like the Arizona product on the back end of the secondary. For what it's worth, though, his versatility gives them a chess piece to move around the formation and be the long-term solution in the slot.

Johnson amassed 57 tackles (one for loss) and four pass deflections in 13 games but failed to record an interception in 2025. His efforts yielded a below-average 60.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade, which ranked 66th out of 114 qualified corners. He's three seasons removed from an All-Pro Second Team nod.

Meanwhile, the Raiders' complete lack of safety depth is concerning, which means Stukes having to shift to the slot quicker than expected could be troublesome.