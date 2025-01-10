Raiders TE Brock Bowers makes NFL history with latest honor

The Las Vegas Raiders have a star in the making in rookie tight end Brock Bowers.
After being selected 13th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, many felt that the team made an odd choice in Bowers considering tight end Michael Mayer was picked in the second round just a year prior.
But all those notions went to rest early in Bowers' rookie campaign as he dominated from the very first snap, and never slowed down the entire year.
He finds himself in elite company with his latest honor.
Brock Bowers earns AP First Team All-Pro Honors
Josh Dubow of the Associated Press broke the news early on Friday morning by releasing the entire list of First and Second-Team All-Pro players for the 2024 NFL season.
This honor comes in the wake of a historic rookie season for Bowers, who rewrote the record books not only for the Raiders but for rookie tight ends and all rookie pass catchers.
Bowers collected 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns in his first season and was targeted 153 times.
His 112 catches broke the Raiders' single-season record and NFL rookie record, while his yards total broke Mike Ditka's rookie tight end receiving yards record which stood for 63 years.
The Georgia product is already on the way to being one of the all-time greats, joining elite company with this honor from the Associated Press.
Bowers beat out some stiff competition as well as he narrowly beat out perennial All-Pro George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.
Not a bad start to a career for Bowers.
No other members of the Las Vegas Raiders made either the First or Second Team All-Pro from the Associated Press.