Raiders trade back and load up on talent in seven-round NFL mock draft

The Raiders are gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft and the links to certain players have been growing stronger and stronger. We know that GM John Spytek loves his draft picks and with that in mind, we look to trade back and load up on picks to build this roster from the ground up.

Let’s dive in to our latest mock draft!

Raiders full seven-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

11. Ashton Jeanty | RB Boise State - Acquired in trade with SF

We kick off this mock draft with a trade down from 6th overall to 11th overall in order to load up on more picks and take more swings at finding a star. We trade with San Francisco in exchange for the 11th, 43rd, and 113th overall pick in this year’s draft.

With that 11th pick we take Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who the Raiders seem to be in love with. GM John Spytek was in the building for Jeanty’s Pro dDy and there were rumors that they took the star running back out to dinner after the event.

There are plenty of reason why the Jeanty pick makes sense with Pete Carroll perhaps looking at the young back as the new version of Marshawn Lynch in his offense. With Geno Smith in the building, the Raiders have the answer at QB for the short term future and they can look to put the best players around him.

Jeanty was an absolute star at Boise State and the only negative people seem to have on him is his poor pass blocking. Some of that can be coached up and fixed but his natural ability to make guys miss in tight spaces can’t be taught. This could be seen as a “luxury” pick considering the other needs on the roster but Jeanty may be special enough to make it worth it.