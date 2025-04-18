Raiders trade down and load up on talent in 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft

108. Dorian Strong CB Virginia Tech

We continue our focus on defense in the fourth round with another defensive back that brings a lot of physicality to the football field. Dorian Strong out of Virginia Tech measures in at 6-1 and 185lbs and was a playmaker for the Hokies during his five years in Blacksburg.

Strong recorded 5 interceptions between 2023 and 2024 and was downright dominant in coverage, allowing fewer than 10 receptions and 100 yards receiving this season, according to NFL Draft Buzz. This dominance is enough to make you look past some of the average measurables like 40 and vertical as Strong uses his technique and smarts to make up for some of his physical deficiencies.

143. Pat Bryant WR Illinois

We switch back to offense with our fifth-round pick as we continue the search for an outside receiver to complement Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers. We snag Pat Bryant out of Illinois with the 143rd overall pick and hope that he continues on his development path.

Bryant has gotten better every year with the Illini and he ended his college career with an excellent senior season. In 2024 he recorded 54 catches for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns as he lead the Illini passing attack in all categories.

This is a player that makes the most of his physical tools but uses craftiness and route running to get open versus raw physical ability. He has solid size at 6-2 and 204lbs but has average speed and explosiveness with a 4.61 40 and a 37.5 inch broad jump.

Bryant won’t blow anyone away with his speed but he is a crafty route runner that knows how to use leverage and footwork to get open. He is also credited by scouts for his contested catch ability and run after the catch skills which would be a great addition to a talented Raiders offense.