Raiders trade idea would give Pete Carroll another dream piece in the secondary

So much has been made about the Las Vegas Raiders' roster turnover this offseason. New general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll certainly revitalized the offensive side of the ball, but they left several question marks on defense that have still not been answered.

Not a single starter from last year's secondary or linebacker room remains on the roster in Las Vegas, so it has been a complete overhaul. While the linebacker corps is equipped with several savvy veterans, the secondary is devoid of an experienced leader.

The cornerback room is in a bit of peril just weeks before the season, but the safety room could also use an upgrade. Jeremy Chinn was a solid signing, and recent addition Terrell Edmunds seems to be coming on strong, but fans have been second-guessing Isaiah Pola-Mao's play this preseason.

Raiders could trade for Patriots safety Kyle Dugger to patch up secondary

To finally shut the door on all the concerns about the Raiders' secondary, Spytek should call the New England Patriots and inquire about safety Kyle Dugger. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Patriots were shopping him despite still being a talented and impactful player.

Dugger was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he has started 65 games for the Patriots since being selected. At 6-foot-1 and 216 pounds with 32 and 7/8-inch arms, Dugger is a dream for Pete Carroll. He also had the third-highest athleticism score at the 2020 NFL combine.

He is not just a prototypical Carroll defensive back in terms of build; Dugger is a highly productive NFL safety. In 74 games across five seasons with the Patriots, he recorded nine interceptions, two of which he returned for a touchdown, as well as 24 passes defended, 424 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham would also love him, as he is a versatile chess piece. Last season, he lined up at every conceivable position on defense outside of defensive tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.

In terms of his overall grade, he did not fare incredibly well by PFF standards in 2024. But in 2022, he recorded a grade of 78.4, thanks in large part to his three defensive touchdowns for the Patriots during that campaign.

Not only would adding Dugger into the fold bolster the Raiders' defense immediately, but it would give Las Vegas a chance to get the Patriots back for their signings of Robert Spillane, K'Lavon Chaisson and Marcus Epps this offseason.

It shouldn't take more than an early Day 3 draft pick to pry Dugger loose from New England. The Raiders could easily afford this if the compensatory pick formula awards them a fourth- and fifth-rounder for the losses of Tre'Von Moehrig and Nate Hobbs, respectively, as projections say they will.

