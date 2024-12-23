Raiders trade up to land franchise QB in 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders may have snapped a very long losing streak when they prevailed against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16, but they win came at the cost of some important draft position. The Raiders fell from the No. 1 spot in the order all the way down to No. 6 after the victory.

While it is impossible (and disrespectful) to ask players and coaches who could be out of a job to lose games on purpose, it does sting that the Raiders now have to give up some significant future assets if they want to move up to select a quarterback in what is regarded as a very thin QB class.

The Raiders may need to grit their teeth and give up a ton of assets to land a quarterback, but they should be all in on such a move if they genuinely believe the next franchise quarterback is waiting in the wings.

Las Vegas Raiders 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 2: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

It sure does sting to pay such a hefty penalty to jump back into quarterback range, but the Raiders need to do what must be done. A player of Sanders' caliber would be a first-rounder in any draft, and his affinity for the organization makes this more of a natural connection than ever before.

Sanders has impressed scouts with his accuracy from the pocket, improved deep ball, and impressive football brain. All of these traits could make him the most pro-ready QB prospect in this class, which will be music to the ears of a Raiders' fanbase that has been flailing at the quarterback spot since Derek Carr left town.

Round 2, Pick 37: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Raiders may need a running back more than any team in the league. With Ashton Jeanty likely not coming to town, Hampton could be a way to land a quality long-term starter on the second day of the draft. Outside of Jeanty, Hampton is clearly the best running back in this class.

Hampton, who ran for over 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons with the Tar Heels, is a hard-charging 220-pound back who combines power with great vision as a ball carrier. While some may have concerns about his speed and explosion, Hampton's consistency will appeal to Las Vegas.

Round 3, Pick 73: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

The Raiders will need to give Sanders some receivers, as Jakobi Meyers as the No. 1 target and Tre Tucker next to him is scaring exactly no one. Getting Higgins could make for a nice stylistic contrast with Myers, as he is a 6-4 possession receiver who complied over 1,000 yards in his last year with the Cyclones.

Higgins lacks great speed, but he has impressed by catching anything thrown in the same ZIP code while flexing some solid route-running for someone that size. Pairing Higgins with Meyers and soon-to-be All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers would give any quarterback a collection of receivers they can shine with.