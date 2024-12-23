Raiders fail at failing in meaningless win over Jaguars

You just have to feel bad for Raider Nation at this point. It's been a nightmare season. Nothing has gone right and the Las Vegas Raiders continue to be the laughingstock of the NFL.

However, the one silver lining was the hope that they would end up with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That is no longer the case following a 19-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

According to Tankathon, the Raiders now drop to No. 6 in the draft order. That is an unmitigated disaster for a franchise that desperately needs a quarterback. It would be one thing if the win dropped them to No. 2 behind the New York Giants but now they're not even in the top five.

This means fans have had to suffer through a miserable season and won't even get one of the five best players in the draft unless any of the five teams ahead of them in the draft order loses. That's possible but not a guarantee.

It's hard to imagine a worse situation in the NFL. Antonio Pierce shouldn't be an NFL head coach but now Mark Davis might consider keeping him because the team continues to fight. Instead of potentially having a Mike Vrabel or Ben Johnson pairing with Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, the Raiders are probably looking at Pierce with Aidan O'Connell or Kirk Cousins next season.

This is about as bad as it gets for an NFL franchise. The Raiders used to be one of the premier teams in the NFL but they are without a doubt one of the worst franchises in professional sports in 2024.

The only thing the Raiders can hope for at this point is if Tom Brady works his magic and gets the football side of things actually running like a professional operation. Unless that happens, it's hard to see things getting better anytime soon.