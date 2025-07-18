Raiders training camp could be dominated by a rookie nobody saw coming

The Las Vegas Raiders had a successful offseason by most people's standards. They upgraded the quarterback position, hired a more experienced head coach and found a rising star to be their new general manager.

Drafting generational running back talent Ashton Jeanty was another positive, and a more well-respected offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly should help take Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers to an even higher level in 2025.

One aspect of the team that has gotten worse, however, is the cornerback room. Nate Hobbs left in free agency, and Jack Jones was waived before the NFL Draft, so only one starter remains from last year's roster. However, one undrafted rookie could be in line to impress the coaches at training camp.

Mello Dotson could light up training camp for Raiders secondary

After the draft, the Raiders were aggressive in the undrafted free agent market, which helped them land former USC cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. While the team did pick up a handful of other cornerbacks after the draft, Vance has a distinct advantage that could help him make the roster.

During his final season with the Trojans, Vance played 292 snaps as the slot cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus. In fact, he played 555 total snaps in the slot over his last two college seasons, as well as 639 throughout his career at three different schools.

In his first three campaigns, he served primarily as an outside corner, recording 577 snaps out wide. However, he transitioned inside during the latter part of his time in college, and his versatility could pay dividends for him in Las Vegas.

The new regime in Las Vegas found solutions at outside cornerback after the departure of Jones, with players like free agent Eric Stokes and third-rounder Darien Porter expected to play major snaps. They did not, however, find a sufficient slot corner to replace Hobbs.

If Vance can separate himself in the slot during camp, there is a legitimate chance that he could make the team. Various reports confirmed that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was using a third safety on the field instead of a slot corner during OTAs, and Vance's emergence could change this.

It may still be a long shot for Vance to make the Raiders' final 53-man roster, but there is at least a realistic avenue for the young player to sneak onto the team. Vance could realistically dominate training camp with his unique skill set, and most would not have seen it coming.