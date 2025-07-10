Raiders training camp could erupt if this position battle gets heated

If there is one thing Raider Nation knows about Pete Carroll, it’s that he preaches competition. The best players are going to play, regardless of where they were drafted or how much they signed for in free agency. The best example of this is when Carroll started Russell Wilson, a third-round pick in 2012, over Matt Flynn, who was a high-priced free-agent addition that offseason for the Seahawks.

Fans should expect training camp to be intense for the Raiders as the entire roster competes for starting jobs and spots on the team. But the wide receiver battle will be one to keep a close eye on throughout camp and into the preseason.

Jakobi Meyers is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver on the roster, but the rest of the unit is up in the air. The expectation is that Jack Bech, a second-round pick from TCU, will get the first look as the slot receiver. He lacks long speed, but he is a reliable option in the middle of the field, and his blocking ability should help him get on the field right away.

Raiders will have training camp battle for starting wide receiver spot

But the real battle could end up being between Tre Tucker and rookie Dont’e Thornton Jr. for one of the starting receiver spots. Tucker had a nice sophomore season in Las Vegas, catching 47 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns. His game is built on his speed and quickness, but his unreliable hands have kept him from having a bigger impact on the offense.

And then there is Thornton, who is more than a half-foot taller than Tucker and outweighs him by at least 30 pounds. But there is very little difference in speed. In fact, Thornton is faster, running a 4.30 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine compared to a 4.40 by Tucker.

However, Thornton isn’t as quick in and out of his breaks and is nowhere near as elusive as Tucker. But there are a lot of similarities between Thornton and D.K. Metcalf, another wideout whom Carroll developed in Seattle.

Tucker has the upper hand in this wide receiver battle because he has much more experience and he is a more polished route runner. But Thornton has been highly impressive during offseason workouts, and the Raiders might want to lean on his height and speed to help stretch the field vertically.

The best possible outcome would be for Thornton and Tucker to have incredible camps, forcing Chip Kelly to find ways to get both on the field. If that is the case, the Raiders could be much better on offense this season than anyone anticipates. They would finally have depth at the position and would have a receiver room that complements each other, especially when you include what Brock Bowers can do as a receiving option.

Keep an eye on the wide receiver battle that will be happening in Las Vegas over the next six weeks because it could have a drastic impact on the offense. If Tucker or Thornton can take that next step, the Raiders could be ready to take a massive leap on offense this season.