This Raiders camp battle might be the fiercest one fans will see all summer

The Las Vegas Raiders knew that they were incredibly weak at wide receiver heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, especially if they plan to run a variation of a Chip Kelly offense that will throw the ball all over the yard. As a result, Vegas added a pair of future starters to the mix.

Not only did the Raiders use a second-round pick on TCU wide receiver Jack Bech after impressing during his final year with the Horned Frogs, but they also burned a fourth-round selection on a very enticing athletic ball of goods in Tennessee standout Dont'e Thornton Jr.

So far, the competition for the WR2 spot behind Jakobi Meyers is wide open. Some reports even claim that Thornton is ahead of Bech in the early stages of the offseason, which could really throw a wrench into Vegas' plans for a player that came into town with so much hype.

Nevertheless, this competition is far from over at this point, and both Thornton and Bech will be fighting tooth and nail for such a featured role in a pass-happy offense. The winner of this may be determined by which traits Kelly holds in high regard.

Raiders hosting WR competition between rookies Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Bech lacks great speed and explosion down the field, but he might be able to beat out Thornton due to his tremendous hands, sharp route-running, and ability to find the soft spot in zone coverage. Bech is a classic chain-mover who can reel in very tough catches over the middle, which will fit in any offense.

Thornton had extremely limited production in college, but he did average over 25 yards per catch. Thornton has a low 4.3 40-yard dash speed in a 6-5 frame, and that sort of explosiveness can't be taught. Kelly is likely dreaming up scenarios to cut Thornton loose down the field.

The sensational Brock Bowers will once again be the straw that stirs the pass-catching drink in Vegas, and Jakobi Meyers should be in for a big uptick in targets. The WR2 role will likely come down to Kelly's preference for another Meyers-type underneath target or a speedy deep threat.

After playing host to one of the worst wide receiver rooms in the league last year following the trade of Davante Adams, it's a welcome change for the Raiders to figure out how to properly disperse snaps and targets between too many qualified and promising wideouts.