Raiders training camp could start out messy (but flip fast if this hits)

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the worst offenses in the NFL in 2024, and that’s why the team traded for quarterback Geno Smith this offseason, and also drafted running back Ashton Jeanty. With Pro Bowl tight end Brock Bowers returning for year two, ready to take the throne as the league’s best tight end, Vegas could have a really productive offense in 2025.

Unfortunately, the team still has one unit on the offensive side of the ball that could hold the group back: the wide receivers. Entering training camp, the wide receiver room will be a major concern, as Vegas doesn’t have many established veterans. After Jakobi Meyers, who notched his first 1000-yard season last year, the room doesn’t have any proven production.

That could be a big issue at the start of camp. However, the Raiders do have two promising rookies who could prove to be immediate answers in the wide receiver room.

Raiders’ rookie receivers could solve one of Las Vegas’ biggest problems

After taking a running back in the first round, the Raiders used their very next pick on wide receiver Jack Bech in the second round. The 6-foot-1, 214-pound wideout from TCU is expected to be an immediate contributor for Vegas, and he certainly looked like one during his short time with the team in the offseason program.

However, Bech wasn’t the only first-year wideout making noise in OTA’s in minicamp. Fourth-round pick Dont'e Thornton Jr. quickly made his name known in Vegas as well. At 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, Thornton’s size and 4.3-speed were on display, impressing teammates like Maxx Crosby.

Now, both guys will try to carry their momentum into training camp, and ultimately their rookie seasons. Typically, teams try to play it slow with young guys and let them develop, especially with non-first-round guys like Bech and Thornton. However, Vegas needs both guys to quickly get ready and contribute in year one. If that happens, the Raiders’ offense has a chance to be near the top of the league instead of the bottom.

