Raiders' transformational offseason earns major praise from major NFL analyst

It's going to be sad when the Raiders' offseason ends and they have to actually play football. The vibes in Las Vegas have almost unprecedented this offseason, full of hope for the first time in almost a decade. Pete Carroll! Geno Smith! No more Gardner Minshew! It's been one fantastic piece of news after another for the past four months, and I'm in no rush to see them lose games. (Unless?!?)

They've been the talk of the offseason, and now that said offseason is slowing down, we've all apparently taken it upon ourselves to jump right into sweeping offseason recap content. Everyone knows the Raiders knocked it out of the park, but it never hurts for that opinion to be validated by The Big Dogs at The Athletic. They recently went team-by-team to try and identify the best offseason move for each franchise, and their Raiders "choice" is so unintentionally hilarious in the best way. We'll always have this offseason.

Raiders' offseason was so good that The Athletic couldn't even pick a best part

"No team upgraded at the two most important positions — head coach and quarterback — more than the Raiders this offseason. The jumps from Antonio Pierce to Pete Carroll and from Aidan O’Connell to Geno Smith could allow Las Vegas to more than double its win total following a 4-13 season."

So, to recap: the Raiders' offseason was SO good that it made The Athletic lose sight of the whole point of their content. They were so blinded with shrewd, savvy moves that they just decided to throw their hands up in the air and simply compliment the Raiders for the entire thing. Eight wins?! That's almost good enough to finish 3rd in their division!

None of this means anything except the fact that the Raiders will probably be a fun watch this year. When you're a four-win team, that's about all you can ask for.