SI says what we're all thinking about Ashton Jeanty's rookie season

At this point, expectations for the Raiders' upcoming season may be getting too high. The AFC West is brutal, and it'd be nice if the Raiders stayed in that 'sneaky good' category at least one more year. The moment people start actually expecting their football team to make them happy is when things start going wrong.

Still, it's hard to disagree with the hype. Pete Carroll, Geno Smith, a healthy Maxx Crosby, etc. It's all looking pretty, pretty good. On top of all that, the Raiders may have gotten the best player in this year's draft. Ashton Jeanty's expected to be a star – or at least an integral part of the Raiders' offsense – right away. That's probably not fair to him, but life isn't fair and the NFL certainly isn't either. It's why Sports Illustrated already called their shot with Jeanty, and reader, it's a great one. It's the type of shot that makes expectations get wildly out of control. Basically, it's perfect offseason content.

Ashton Jeanty's basically a lock (more or less) for ROTY according to Sports Illustrated

SI Prediction: Ashton Jeanty will win Offensive Rookie of the Year

"The Raiders’ running back will edge out Cam Ward after a season in which he rushes for 1,100 yards and nine total touchdowns."

I'm a little afraid that the Raiders' offense might be legitimately very good. Smith, Bowers, and the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year would be a hell of a trio to build around. Is it too late to trade for Davante Adams? Although my one nit-pick with this is ... only nine touchdowns? Last year, 13 running backs had more than that. My Hot Take Addendum is that 13 running backs won't score more touchdowns than Jeanty. Maybe Bowers takes away some of his red zone touches at first, but I'd be pretty confident saying he gets to double-digit touchdowns.

Otherwise, no notes. Thanks for saying what we were all thinking about Ashton Jeanty's rookie season, Sports Illustrated. Minus the touchdown thing. But I won't hold that against them. (I absolutely, totally will.)