Raiders' Treydan Stukes shares initial impressions of Klint Kubiak and Rob Leonard

The Las Vegas Raiders have tons of moving parts to account for this offseason, from the coaching staff to all three phases of the game. How exactly all of those pieces fit together and grow during the 2026 NFL season will determine how promising the future looks for the Silver and Black.

And things don't have to come together all at once; this is a rebuild, and patience must be maintained, as Dylan Laube recently told us. But the work has already begun in OTAs, and with a staff full of teachers and a roster full of promising talents, the upside for this Raiders team is actually immense.

Rookie Treydan Stukes is already experiencing this no-nonsense approach with first-year head coach Klint Kubiak and first-year defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. Las Vegas' second-round defensive back gave his initial impressions of the two leaders, and it appears to be smooth sailing thus far.

Las Vegas Raiders rookie DB Treydan Stukes is impressed with Klint Kubiak and Rob Leonard

During a guest appearance on the Just Win Podcast, Stukes spoke with hosts Ted Nguyen and Marshall Newhouse about how things are progressing under the new regime, and if they are upholding the standards of the Silver and Black, respecting The Shield, and more.

Stukes then dove into his impressions of Kubiak thus far.

"Coach Kubak, he's a pioneer of that," Stukes said. "He's leading that. He's making sure we understand what it means to wear that crest on your chest and on your helmet. That's just an ode to him as a coach. I think he's smart. He's detail-oriented. He's process-oriented. And he's putting together a good squad, and he's not trying to wait. We're trying to do it right, and he's been super good for us rookies. It's been good to have him as a resource and have him be the leader of this organization because you can just tell he's about his business. And we're going to get after it while he's the head of the snake."

Kubiak being about his business isn't a shock to Raider Nation, as the fanbase's perception of him was confirmed by several veteran stars who spoke to the media earlier this week. But it is also good to know that he isn't letting off the throttle with the younger players or coaching them differently.

But Stukes didn't stop there, as he also heaped tons of praise onto Leonard. Now, Leonard has never been a defensive coordinator or called plays before, but it sounds like Las Vegas' young coach is impressing in the early going as well.

"It's the same thing with coach Leonard," Stukes began. "He's a super smart guy. He knows exactly what we're trying to accomplish on defense, and he's holding us to a high standard. And that's what we need. If you want to chase championships, you want to chase wins, you want to chase rings, you have to be held to the highest standard. It starts in phase two, and then it starts in phase three of OTAs. You don't become a championship team when the playoffs get here. He's been doing a great job getting the rookies up to speed and holding us to that standard that he's holding the veterans to also. So we all understand what we're trying to get done here, and we're all pouring everything we got into it. So, we're gonna get after it this year."

That is a glowing review of the Raiders' new defensive leader. And while fans shouldn't be fixated on championships or the playoffs in Year 1 and need to be patient, it is a good thing that those in the building are already talking about that and working toward it. After all, it is the ultimate goal.

Initial impressions are just one thing, and Las Vegas' young staff will eventually have to prove their worth on the field. But 2026 shouldn't be about the win-loss column; it should be about instilling the right approach into this young Raiders team and seeing growth.

Based on Stukes' early impressions of Kubiak and Leonard, it seems like the Silver and Black are accomplishing that. And the wins will follow.