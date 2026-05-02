Raiders UDFA should not be forgotten in battle for key depth chart spot

The idea that Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak wants to have something of a backfield timeshare is easy to overreact to. Ashton Jeanty is still the featured player, but bolstering the depth behind him was absolutely a must-do for this offseason for John Spytek and the front office.

After not signing anyone in free agency, the Raiders took Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. in the fourth round of the draft. At 223 pounds, Washington is easy to see an ideal complement to Jeanty, and in fantasy football terms, a potential touchdown vulture to crush Jeanty's value.

But as should be the case with a Day 3 draft pick, even an early Day 3 pick, Washington Jr. will not be immune from competition for the RB2 role. Roster incumbents Dylan Laube and Chris Collier are not serious threats at this point, but another addition very well could be, too: UDFA Roman Hemby.

Raiders' undrafted rookie could be a huge factor in RB2 competition

Among the undrafted rookies that the Raiders signed, Hemby was a familiar face to one of Las Vegas' draft picks. After four years at Maryland, Hemby spent his final college season taking handoffs from Fernando Mendoza at Indiana.

Hemby was a key fixture, as he topped 1,100 yards on the ground as the Hoosiers won a national title. He was little-used as a pass catcher last season, but he proved plenty capable in that area with at least 33 receptions in each of his last three seasons at Maryland.

Going beyond his connection to Mendoza, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report tabbed Hemby as the UDFA who's most likely to make the Raiders' 53-man roster this fall.

"Sure, the Hoosiers connection is meaningful, but the Raiders aren't exactly stacked with backfield depth behind Jeanty and Washington. The 5'11⅞", 207-pound Hemby is well-suited to complement the faster Washington and the do-it-all skill set of Jeanty.

"Hemby recorded 1,120 rushing yards and 165 receiving yards this past season with Indiana, following four at Maryland. His rapport with Mendoza may get him into Raiders camp, but his traits should allow him to beat out the likes of Dylan Laube and Chris Collier for a roster spot."

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com called Hemby a "hard-charging runner, with good decisiveness and the ability to finish through contact," who is "wired for hard running inside, but he has the one-cut quickness to succeed on zone carries."

That evaluation makes Hembry a tailor-made fit for Kubiak's zone run scheme. His physical profile being close to Jeanty's might still give the heftier and faster Washington the leg up in any battle for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, but Hembry may not have trouble usurping Laube and Collier.

And however unlikely it seems to be right now, solely based on draft capital investment vs. no draft capital investment, it would not be surprising if Hemby legitimately pushes Washington to be first in line for touches behind Jeanty. But to say he's a longshot to make the team isn't that accurate, either.