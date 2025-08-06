Raiders' unexpected depth chart change pushes promising UDFA to the brink

Training camp has brought no shortage of hype for the new players on the Las Vegas Raiders' roster. General manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll seemingly want things to look a certain way in Las Vegas, and they have found a way to achieve that in one short offseason.

This obviously started with the addition of Geno Smith and a massive turnover in free agency, but the team's veterans were supplemented with a handful of incredibly promising rookies. These players did not come just from the draft, however, as several undrafted free agents are making their mark.

Carroll has made it known that a player's background, draft status or contract details will not determine their value or role. This may be true, but an enticing Raiders draft pick is apparently going through a change that may push an undrafted gem to the brink of the roster.

Jah Joyner in trouble after Raiders list Tonka Hemingway as DE on depth chart

Las Vegas quickly signed Minnesota edge rusher Jah Joyner after he was shockingly not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Joyner has been showing out at training camp thus far despite an uphill battle to make the roster alongside Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson.

Just when it seemed like he was making up ground and could sneak onto the 53-man team, however, the Raiders did something unexpected. The team released its initial depth chart on Monday evening ahead of Thursday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

On the depth chart, they listed rookie Tonka Hemingway as a third-string defensive end behind Charles Snowden. Joyner is listed as the third-stringer opposite him, but this came as a shock to Raider Nation because Hemingway was selected in the fourth round out of South Carolina as a defensive tackle.

RELATED: The Raiders trade that would flip the AFC on its head

Based on the team's current situation at defensive tackle, one would think that Hemingway should be in the running for a rotational spot on the interior. However, if one looks at his size, he projects more as a defensive end in the NFL, and Carroll and the staff have apparently noticed this as well.

Carroll has remained steadfast in his belief that the best players will play, and it is very possible that Joyner has impressed the coaching staff more than Hemingway. But it still seems far-fetched that the Raiders will either keep six defensive ends or take an undrafted player over a fourth-rounder.

Both players should get ample playing time during each of Las Vegas' three preseason tilts, so perhaps things will be sorted out better through the coming weeks. However, Joyner, who has a promising future as an NFL defensive end, could unfortunately be out of luck with the Raiders.

A surprise cut to a player like Charles Snowden may allow both of them to find a spot on the roster, and that could very well happen if both show promise in the preseason. But if push comes to shove, Raider Nation should bet on Joyner getting the axe before Hemingway.

More Raiders news and analysis