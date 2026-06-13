Raiders' unit could go from solid to great if one young player makes needed leap

When new head coach Klint Kubiak told reporters that the Las Vegas Raiders would run a 3-4 base defense under new coordinator Rob Leonard, the media and fanbase got a bit ahead of themselves, including us. Immediately, finding a nose tackle felt like the most important item on the checklist.

But the reality is that the team will only be in its base defense about 30% of the time, if that. Mike Macdonald's Seattle Seahawks, from whom Leonard is clearly drawing inspiration, are rarely in base defense. The Raiders not adding a highly-billed nose tackle was proof of that overreaction.

What that means is that Las Vegas is largely banking on its group from last year, which was solid but nothing special, to anchor the middle of the field and occupy some new roles in various defensive fronts. How exactly that will play out is a burning question for the 2026 NFL season.

If Tonka Hemingway makes a big leap in Year 2, though, this could be an arguably great unit for the Silver and Black.

Tonka Hemingway holds the keys to Las Vegas Raiders' DT room ceiling

Raider Nation knows what to expect from Adam Butler. The selfless veteran is going to wreak some havoc, but more than anything, he'll take on double teams and serve as that decoy so that other defensive linemen can eat.

Thomas Booker IV and Jonah Laulu have some flashes as well, and they are both average to above-average players on the interior. But Hemingway, in a rookie campaign in which he didn't get a fair shake under Pete Carroll, showed some serious upside as a potential future star.

He is the wild card for this group. The one who can transform the defensive tackle room from solid to great. A Year 2 leap from him would do wonders for Leonard's crew, and it would change the complexion of the future for the defensive front.

Defensive end Kwity Paye, who was signed this offseason to a lucrative deal, was asked during Monday's media day about young players standing out on the roster. The first name that came to mind for Paye? Tonka Hemingway.

"A lot of young guys on the D-line. Tonka, excited to see what he does. He's in here at 5 in the morning every single day doing extra cardio with Maxx and stuff like that."

Having Crosby in your orbit and catching the attention of the veterans in the room is always a great feather in the cap for a young player. Earning the trust of his experienced teammates and the coaching staff goes a long way in getting more opportunities, which means more impact.

And the Raiders' new defensive system, even if they don't spend much time in the base 3-4, should be even more conducive to Hemingway having success. Playing him between the 3 and 5-tech is the sweet spot, and that is what Las Vegas will do in 2026 and beyond under Leonard.

In just 195 defensive snaps in nine appearances as a rookie, Hemingway recorded 4.0 sacks, five tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. Hemingway also notched a fumble recovery and a batted pass, proving he can help make and contribute to havoc plays.

Coming out of college, he was considered a tweener between defensive end and defensive tackle. But being the defensive end in a 3-4, with an outside linebacker on his outside shoulder and a space-eating player at the 0 or 1-tech, should allow Hemingway to do what he is good at.

Hemingway is a good athlete with solid instincts and a motor that helps him finish plays, even if he doesn't win initially. He recorded all four of his sacks in the last five games, so Hemingway got better as the year went along, and he got more chances as well.

With a better coaching staff that has role definition and puts him in a position to succeed, more talent around him, and a growing wealth of experience and knowledge, Hemingway is poised for a Year 2 breakout. And if he follows through on all of his promise, the Raiders' DT group will finally get its due.