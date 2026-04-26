Raiders' updated depth chart now that dust has settled after 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the Las Vegas Raiders' roster is starting to take on its final offseason form. Although not each individual pick was the fanbase's cup of tea, the overall consensus on how John Spytek and the front office fared this year is quite favorable.

The Raiders had a lot of work to do at the onset of the offseason, but a strong free agent class boosted morale and changed the outlook. It also gave them a clearer vision of which positions to attack during April's draft, and Las Vegas filled nearly every remaining hole as best they could.

Although OTAs, training camp and the preseason will wildly change the pecking order over the next few months, let's take a second to breathe and look at where the depth chart currently stands for Klint Kubiak's team with the dust now settled after the draft.

Las Vegas Raiders' updated depth chart after 2026 NFL Draft

Quarterback

Starter: Kirk Cousins/Fernando Mendoza

Backup: Kirk Cousins/Fernando Mendoza

Depth: Aidan O'Connell, Sawyer Robertson, Jacob Clark

The battle between Cousins and Mendoza will be fun. But the Raiders also put O'Connell on notice by adding not just one, but two undrafted free agent quarterbacks. If both or either thrive in camp, Las Vegas could keep them on the end of the roster or practice squad and get rid of O'Connell's contract.

Running back

Starter: Ashton Jeanty

Rotational: Mike Washington Jr.

Depth: Dylan Laube, Chris Collier, Roman Hemby

Jeanty finally found the "Thunder" to his "Lightning" in Mike Washington Jr. The battle for the third and fourth running back spots will be interesting, as Laube has the inside track, but Collier and Hemby are both very talented. All three can play special teams as well, so this will be a close one.

Fullback

Starter: Connor Heyward

Depth: Carter Runyon

Heyward was brought into the building in free agency to serve as the fullback. But Runyon has some experience playing there as well, so he should at least get some snaps this offseason.

Wide receiver

Starters: Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech

Rotational: Dont'e Thornton Jr., Malik Benson, Dareke Young

Depth: Shedrick Jackson, Phillip Dorsett II, Brenden Rice, Justin Shorter, Chase Roberts

Tucker, Nailor and Bech will be the starting trio, and Thornton Jr. and Benson figure to compete for that next rotational spot. Young will likely stay on the roster due to special teams alone. I wouldn't count out Jackson, though, and Roberts is as intriguing a UDFA as they come in Las Vegas.

Tight end

Starter: Brock Bowers

Rotational: Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas

Depth: Carter Runyon, Albert Okwuegbunam, Matt Lauter

Bowers and Mayer should play the majority of the snaps, but Thomas is a decent enough third piece to rotate in. I wouldn't be surprised to see Runyon and Okwuegbunam make a run at that third tight end spot, though, and Runyon can also play fullback. Lauter is a UDFA with some game as well.

Offensive Line

Starters/key depth: Kolton Miller, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Tyler Linderbaum, Caleb Rogers, Spencer Burford, Trey Zuhn III, DJ Glaze, Charles Grant, Jordan Meredith

Depth: Dalton Wagner, Will Putnam, Laki Tasi, Layden Robinson, Atonio Mafi, McClendon Curtis,

Competition will be abundant for this group, as only Miller and Linderbaum are really locked into the starting lineup. Powers-Johnson is the next safest bet, but there should be around six guys vying for two starting jobs. Wagner is also an intriguing end-of-roster guy, and I'm curious to see Tasi's growth.

Edge

Starters: Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye

Rotational: Malcolm Koonce, Keyron Crawford, Charles Snowden

Depth: Cian Sloane, Jahfari Harvey, Brennan Jackson, Jamin Davis

This room is pretty straightforward; it just depends on how quickly Crawford is ready for legitimate snaps, which will change how often Koonce or Snowden rotate in. It'll be interesting to see Jackson, now that he's healthy, and Sloane, who is an impressive UDFA who had success at the Senior Bowl.

Defensive tackle

Starters: Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu

Rotational: Thomas Booker IV, Tonka Hemingway

Depth: Treven Ma'ae, Brodric Martin, Gary Smith III

This is actually a stronger room than most give it credit for. Each of the top four guys can really play, and Hemingway seems poised for another step and a big impact. Ma'ae looked promising in the preseason last year as well, and Smith III comes to Las Vegas as a UDFA with buzz.

Nose tackle

Key rotational: J.J. Pegues

Depth: Brandon Cleveland, Brodric Martin

No nose tackle is going to be a "starter" for the Raiders, in the sense that they won't likely approach being an every-down player. But Pegues should be lined up over the center in the team's base 3-4 defense, and Cleveland looks like a promising piece who was added in the seventh round to compete.

Linebacker

Starters: Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean

Rotational: Tommy Eichenberg, Segun Olubi

Depth: Cody Lindenberg, Xavian Sorey Jr.

Walker and Dean are the clear-cut starters, but with Dean's injury history, the rotational players and depth in this room need to be ready to go. Eichenberg has shown flashes, and Olubi is a bit more than just a special teamer. Lindenberg needs a jump in Year 2, and Sorey Jr. has a great skill set and story.

Cornerback

Starters: Eric Stokes, Jermod McCoy, Taron Johnson

Rotational: Darien Porter, Zeke Masses, Greedy Vance Jr.

Depth: Decamerion Richardson, Chogzie Anusiem

If McCoy is healthy, he is an undisputed starter, and perhaps the No. 1 right away. But this room got massively bolstered during the draft with Masses as well, so Porter and Stokes have, at the very least, some good depth or competition. Johnson is locked in at the nickel, and Richardson is on thin ice.

Safety

Starters: Jeremy Chinn, Treydan Stukes

Rotational: Isaiah Pola-Mao, Dalton Johnson

Depth: Tristan McCollum, Tanner Wall

Stukes should immediately walk in and supplant Pola-Mao in the starting lineup. Johnson should also climb ahead of McCollum in the pecking order, even if both end up making the roster. Keep an eye on Wall, a UDFA, whose ball skills as a former wideout could make him stand out in camp.