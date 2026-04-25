Raiders' Zeke Masses selection automatically puts recent draft pick on thin ice

It wasn't exactly a secret that the Las Vegas Raiders needed to upgrade their secondary in the 2026 NFL Draft. And while fans expected an addition or two, particularly at the safety position, nobody could have predicted just how much they would invest in the defensive backfield.

In Round 2, it was Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes, a versatile piece who can truly play everywhere. A gamble on Jermod McCoy was the Raiders' choice in Round 4, and then Las Vegas doubled up on Arizona chess pieces later in the fourth round with Stukes' best friend Dalton Johnson.

So, for those already in the Raiders' cornerback or safety room, they received a message that their play last year simply wasn't good enough. And then Las Vegas dipped back into the cornerback well in Round 5, adding Cal's Zeke Masses. And that is bad, bad news for Decamerion Richardson.

Las Vegas Raiders' Zeke Masses pick could spell doom for Decamerion Richardson

Richardson was a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he is already on thin ice in Las Vegas. Two different coaching staffs saw his very obvious physical tools but couldn't develop him enough to the point that they felt comfortable throwing him out there on the field.

It seems like Klint Kubiak's staff isn't all that impressed with what he brings to the table either, as, in conjunction with John Spytek and the front office, they opted to extend Eric Stokes, trade for Taron Johnson and draft two young players at his position, who they'll presumably be more invested in.

From a pure numbers standpoint, Richardson may be the odd man out. Darien Porter earned the right to compete for a starting role last year as well, so Richardson was always going to be fighting for a spot in the rotation. Now the rotation is three players bigger than it was a year ago.

As it stands now, Richardson is probably the sixth cornerback on the roster. Stokes, Porter, Johnson, McCoy and Masses should all be ahead of him because Spytek, Kubiak or both had a hand in bringing them to Las Vegas. Richardson was drafted by Tom Telesco, who is long, long gone.

Of course, a strong offseason and preseason can completely change the complexion for Richardson. But if it's close, it is not a stretch to say that the Raiders' brass will prioritize or give the benefit of the doubt to guys that they brought into the building. That's not Richardson.

Now, Richardson has some incredibly promising traits still to develop. But if he doesn't start coming along this offseason or showing that growth, then he may be without a job in Las Vegas. Despite being a recent draft pick, the selection of Masses alone puts Richardson on thin ice already.