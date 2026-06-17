Raiders' updated depth chart projection after slate of offseason practices

It can be hard to keep up with just how fast things change in the NFL. For example, a little over two months ago, Aidan O'Connell was the only quarterback on the Las Vegas Raiders' roster, and now they have a credible veteran, No. 1 overall pick and promising UDFA at the position.

And the equation constantly changes for the Silver and Black, as they are tinkering with the roster throughout the offseason as things develop during practices, OTAs and mandatory minicamp. John Spytek is leaving no stone unturned to find upgrades.

Given the current roster and with the knowledge of what occurred throughout the offseason program, let's take another stab at a projected depth chart for Las Vegas. Hint: It looks a lot different than it did just over a month ago after the 2026 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders' updated depth chart after 2026 offseason program

Quarterback

Starter: Kirk Cousins

Backup: Fernando Mendoza/Aidan O'Connell

Depth: Jacob Clark

Cousins certainly has the inside track for the starting job, so the key training camp battle may actually be between Mendoza and O'Connell for the No. 2 spot. Still, I wouldn't count out Mendoza being under center on opening day, even if it doesn't seem likely right now.

Running back

Starter: Ashton Jeanty

Rotational: Mike Washington Jr.

Depth: Dylan Laube, Roman Hemby, Chris Collier

Nothing has really changed here, except for the fact that Hemby should be comfortably placed ahead of Collier. Neither Laube nor Hemby would get many touches as the RB3, but these players will be called upon to contribute heavily on special teams, which is valuable.

Fullback

Starter: Connor Heyward

Depth: Patrick Gurd

Gurd entered the fold after rookie minicamp, and he was an impressive and versatile player while at Ohio State. And yes, he's listed as a tight end, but he's been in the running back room. Heyward still figures to be a key fixture as the starting fullback, though. They seem to have big plans for him.

Wide receiver

Starters: Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor

Rotational: Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Malik Benson, Dareke Young

Depth: Shedrick Jackson, Chase Roberts, E.J. Williams Jr., Brandon Johnson, Phillip Dorsett II

Assuming the Raiders start in 12 personnel, only Tucker and Nailor will "start." Bech and Thornton Jr. should be the next two, with Benson and Young perhaps rotating in. But the former two still need to prove themselves, and the latter two will be crucial on special teams regardless.

Tight end

Starter: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer

Rotational: Ian Thomas, Carter Runyon

Depth: Albert Okwuegbunam

Again, with 12 personnel, I could see the Raiders keeping four tight ends and "starting" both Bowers and Mayer. Thomas is a solid veteran and Runyon continues to stand out. Plus, Runyon has some fullback ability. Okwuegbunam is worth keeping around on the practice squad.

Offensive Line

Starters: Kolton Miller, Spencer Burford, Tyler Linderbaum, Jackson Powers-Johnson, DJ Glaze

Depth: Trey Zuhn III, Charles Grant, Caleb Rogers

Additional: Jordan Meredith, Will Putnam, Atonio Mafi, Kamar Missouri, Isaiah Jatta, Niklas Henning

As it stands now, Las Vegas is rolling with the aforementioned starting lineup. But don't count out any of the three depth pieces, as competition will be abundant this offseason. Meredith is the X-factor here, and any of the three rookie tackles could sneak on as insurance if the Raiders keep nine.

Edge

Starters: Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye

Rotational: Malcolm Koonce, Keyron Crawford, Cian Slone

Depth: Jahfari Harvey, Brennan Jackson

Nothing has really changed here, outside of Slone, a promising UDFA, replacing Charles Snowden in the rotation. Snowden being cut was a bit of a surprise, but it is emblematic of how good the front office feels about this room. Las Vegas just needs someone to be the Robin to Crosby's Batman.

Defensive tackle

Starters: Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu

Rotational: Tonka Hemingway, Thomas Booker IV

Depth: Treven Ma'ae, Gary Smith III, Benito Jones, Brandon Cleveland, J.J. Pegues, Laki Tasi

Hemingway certainly can be a starter, and he could dethrone Laulu during training camp. But "starting" isn't as important as snaps. And this Raiders defensive tackle room is going to be tough to sort out, as it is filled with promising players who all deserve snaps. The depth is great, too.

Nose tackle

Key rotational: Benito Jones

Depth: Brandon Cleveland, J.J. Pegues, Laki Tasi

The timing of Las Vegas adding Jones was peculiar, and it could spell trouble for Cleveland. But the thing about this nose tackle "depth chart" is that the snaps may just be allocated to other players if none of these guys step up. There is serious promise in this group, though.

Linebacker

Starters: Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean

Rotational: Cody Lindenberg, Segun Olubi, Tommy Eichenberg

Depth: Cameron McGrone, Xavian Sorey Jr.

Lindenberg jumping ahead of the pack is the big change here, and it is significant. Eichenberg seems to have lost his grip on being the third linebacker, as he'll have to battle with Olubi for that No. 4 spot. Dean needs to stay healthy, but Lindenberg has apparently fared fine next to Walker in his absence.

Cornerback

Starters: Eric Stokes, Jermod McCoy, Taron Johnson

Rotational: Darien Porter, Zeke Masses, Decamerion Richardson

Depth: Greedy Vance Jr., Caleb Offord, Chogzie Anusiem

McCoy's health is the unpredictable variable here, but Porter and Masses should compete regardless. It just remains to be seen if that is for a starting job or the first to rotate in. With all the nickel help the Raiders have, let's keep Richardson over Vance Jr. for now. Don't count out Offord.

Safety

Starters: Jeremy Chinn, Treydan Stukes

Rotational: Isaiah Pola-Mao, Dalton Johnson, Tristan McCollum

Depth: Tanner Wall, Devin Lafayette

McCollum should make the squad as a special-teamer, if nothing else. But don't write off Wall just yet, as he has some serious ball skills and can contribute in the third phase of the game as well. Dalton Johnson could also push Pola-Mao for that third safety spot.