Raiders' updated list of draft picks after Geno Smith trade screams rebuild

The Las Vegas Raiders are finally taking their medicine this offseason and accepting that this team has some significant rebuilding to do. With the No. 1 overall pick and tons of salary cap space already in their grasp, the Raiders cashed in on superstar Maxx Crosby to the tune of two first-round picks.

It should also be noted that Las Vegas has a young head coach and general manager duo, as Klint Kubiak and John Spytek are 39 and 45, respectively. These two, if given the runway, could be around for quite some time if they build this Raiders team the right way.

Trading Crosby wasn't the only move they've made, though. They traded for Kenny Pickett last offseason, dealt Jakobi Meyers at the deadline, traded for Taron Johnson last week and convinced the New York Jets to take Geno Smith on Tuesday. Oh, and there's the compensatory pick formula.

Suffice it to say, the Raiders' draft picks have been jumbled a bit. Here's a list of where they stand now.

Raiders' updated draft pick list after trading Geno Smith looks like rebuild fans dreamt of

Las Vegas is equipped with 11 draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, with just over a month until the festivities commence. Although a ton of movement has occurred, here is every pick that the Raiders have in April, and where those picks came from:

Round 1, Pick No. 1

Round 1, Pick No. 14 (via Baltimore Ravens - Maxx Crosby trade)

Round 2, Pick No. 36

Round 3, Pick No. 67

Round 4, Pick No. 102

Round 4, Pick No. 117 (via Minnesota Vikings by way of Browns & Jaguars - Jakobi Meyers trade)

Round 4, Pick No. 134 (Compensatory Pick - Tre'Von Moehrig)

Round 5, Pick No. 175 (Compensatory Pick - Robert Spillane)

Round 6, Pick No. 182 (via New York Jets by way of Jacksonville Jaguars - Jakobi Meyers trade)

or

Round 6, Pick No. 185

Round 6, Pick No. 208 (via Buffalo Bills by way of New York Jets - Geno Smith trade)

Round 7, Pick No. 219

When the Raiders traded for Johnson, it was not specified which of their sixth-round picks was heading to Buffalo. Hence, the "or." At the time, they owned both No. 182 and No. 185, so Las Vegas is without one of those picks now.

With 11 total selections in the draft, including two in the first round, four in the top-75 and almost five in the top 100, the Raiders have tons of capital to make some serious headway on their rebuild. Competing teams want known commodities and trade draft picks to get them.

Rebuilding teams trade known commodities for draft picks. Las Vegas is the latter kind of team, and based on their collection of selections, they have acknowledged that and are already off on the right foot. With so many picks comes tons of flexibility as well. The Raiders can trade up or down a ton.

Having many darts to throw at the board in the draft opens up a world of possibilities for the Silver and Black. They know that their previous roadmap wasn't going to take them anywhere. So they're starting over with a fresh blueprint and by adding about a dozen new Raiders into the fold next month.