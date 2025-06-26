Raiders urged to lock up proven veteran long-term after chaotic offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders spent most of the offseason trying to clean out some of the mess that Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco left in their wake, though there are a few veteran holdovers who can be a part of Pete Carroll and John Spytek's plan for success.

Left tackle Kolton Miller is seeking a third contract with the Raiders, though some corners of the fanbase might not be eager to fork over the cash. One NFL analyst believes that if the Raiders do anything else before the games start counting for real, they need to give their athletic blindside protector the deal he deserves.

ESPN's Aaron Schatz believes the Raiders need to make one more big move before officially calling time on the 2025 offseason, namely handing Miller a brand new contract extension that will keep him in town for the foreseeable future.

Schatz notes that Miller, who recently said that he wants to remain a Raider for life, was in the Top 25 in the NFL in pass block win rate just one year ago. Schatz also noted that Vegas' much-maligned running game was better running behind Miller's side than it was anywhere else in 2025.

ESPN urges Raiders to agree to Kolton Miller contract extension

Miller has never made a Pro Bowl in his seven seasons with the Raiders, but he has a few seasons of performance that warranted wider praise from the rest of the NFL. Miller is a rock-solid left tackle who will be trusted to keep Smith upright in his first season with the team.

Miller's latest extension may not take him to the highest echelon of payment across the NFL, but he should earn around $20 million per season. The Raiders have the financial flexibility to hand out that contract to someone who can give them high-end production at the second-most important position in football.

Miller's rise from a questionable first-round pick who was viewed by many as an expensive gamble on traits eventually found the technique he needed to become one of the AFC's best pass protectors. Letting him leave would create a huge hole at the left tackle spot that could take years to fix.