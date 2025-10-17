Raiders' veteran linebacker gives fans reason not to give up on 2025 season

The Las Vegas Raiders got off to a strong start in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, as they won their opening game on the road against the New England Patriots. They followed that up, however, with four straight losses, causing the fan base to start turning their attention to the future.

Las Vegas was finally able to get back in the win column in Week 6, as they improved to 2-4 with their best performance of the season. The Raiders' defense, especially, had an elite performance, as they cruised to a 20-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

While they are still two games out of a postseason spot, it doesn't appear that the locker room is ready to give up on the season. Following their most recent victory, veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts revealed that he is still quite optimistic about the team's chances to make a run.

Elandon Roberts shares why Raiders fans shouldn't give up on 2025 season

The Raiders have had moments where the defense looks elite, and others where it looks like one of the league's worst units. Meanwhile, the offense has not yet reached its potential due to a struggling offensive line, poor play from Geno Smith, and key injuries to Kolton Miller and Brock Bowers.

Despite the struggles, Roberts believes the team can still make a run, citing his experience with the Miami Dolphins back in 2021. Raiders.com's Paul Gutierrez shared these comments from the tenth-year linebacker.

"Remember, I’m so optimistic, I was on a 1-7 Dolphins team that went to the playoffs [in 2021]," Roberts said. "I done been through it and this team is built, from a talent perspective to a mentality, better than that team was."

The 2021 Dolphins won seven straight games after starting 1-7, before splitting their final two matchups to finish 9-8. While Roberts claimed that they reached the postseason, they actually fell just short, as the Pittsburgh Steelers, who finished 9-7-1, earned the AFC's final postseason spot.

Of course, starting 1-7 is much different than 2-4. While the Raiders have not given their fans much to be encouraged about, particularly with a tough schedule the rest of the way, a Week 7 upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs would do plenty to change that. Plus, they don't have nearly the uphill climb that the Dolphins did.

Las Vegas is expected to be without Bowers in the tough road divisional matchup; however, if the defense is able to repeat the performance they had on Sunday, the Raiders could be tough for any team to beat.

As unlikely as a postseason run may seem to fans who have experienced the past 23 seasons, the locker room is maintaining the right mentality as the season approaches its midway point. Anything can happen on any given Sunday in the NFL, so Raider Nation should remain optimistic, at least for now.