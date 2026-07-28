Raiders waive fan favorite in jumble of pre-training camp roster moves

It really is football season.

The Las Vegas Raiders had a busy Monday, at least in terms of the news cycle, as reports broke early that they had running back Miles Sanders in for a visit. But he wasn't the only hopeful in the building the day before the veterans reported to training camp, as a group of eight worked out in Las Vegas.

This is classic John Spytek tinkering, as the Raiders' second-year general manager has become known for. He is frequently altering the bottom of the roster, and it is tough to blame him, considering the Silver and Black still have a lot of work to do, and competition is being encouraged.

Although Sanders did not land a deal with the team on Monday, several players from the workout group did earn a spot on the 91-man offseason roster. That meant that the Raiders had to part ways with three players, though, and one of them was, unfortunately, fan favorite defensive tackle Laki Tasi.

Las Vegas Raiders waive Laki Tasi and two others, sign 3 before training camp

UDFA Chris Thomas and wide receiver Jonathan Brady were waived along with Tasi, according to an announcement made by the team. Signed to take their place were wide receiver Deven Thompkins, linebacker Buddy Johnson and edge rusher Patrick Johnson.

Tasi worked his way into the hearts of Raider Nation last preseason, as his miraculous story, paired with impressive performances, gave fans something worth cheering for. His switch from offensive line to defensive line was never going to be easy, but a path seemingly existed for him to grow.

However, at this point, it seems like Tasi has reached the end of the line in Las Vegas. He will now hit waivers, and if he clears them, he'll become a free agent. Although Tasi becoming a real contributor was always a long shot, this just feels like a move that the Raiders would typically come to regret.

Thomas was signed after the draft without much fanfare, and he garnered much less hype (and guaranteed money) than his fellow UDFA linebacker counterpart, Xavian Sorey Jr. Although it may seem unfair that he didn't get a chance with the pads on, Las Vegas apparently saw enough of him.

Brady, who knows Fernando Mendoza from two separate stops in college, signed with the Raiders following an injury to Corey Rucker during rookie minicamp. He, too, felt like a roster longshot, but it is disappointing for the young player that he didn't get more of an opportunity to prove himself.

Now, as far as the batch of new Silver and Black members, Thompkins sticks out as a legit option to compete for a spot. Not only is he a great return man on special teams, but he has a history with Spytek, as he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a UDFA in 2022 and spent two years there.

Thompkins is one of the smallest players in pro football, but he has hung around on NFL rosters for the last four or five years for a reason. Maybe Las Vegas is finally the place that he can stick, given the lack of answers at wide receiver and how much this coaching staff values special teams.

Buddy Johnson has a history with linebackers coach Ronell Williams, albeit a brief one, but as a fourth-round pick in 2021, one has to figure that he at least has some juice or upside to tap into. His prowess and versatility on special teams are intriguing, so he'll make a run for an end-of-roster spot.

Patrick Johnson knows several key Raiders executives well from his time as a Philadelphia Eagle, and he, too, is a core special teamer. With the bottom of the defensive end room in limbo this offseason, he has a chance to hang around in Las Vegas with a strong training camp and preseason.