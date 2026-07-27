Raiders work out former Broncos 2nd-rounder in slew of revealing pre-camp visits

And just like that, the Las Vegas Raiders' preseason festivities have officially commenced. Last week, the rookies reported for training camp, which brought the news of Fernando Mendoza and Jermod McCoy signing their rookie deals. The veterans will report soon after on Tuesday, July 28.

But before everyone even gets in the building for padded practices, which will begin on Wednesday, the front office and coaching staff are taking a hard look at their roster. Competition will be vital in Las Vegas this summer, but the Raiders' leadership is kicking things off even a day or two earlier.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday morning that the Silver and Black had veteran running back Miles Sanders in the building for a workout, which could shake up the depth chart. But Las Vegas also hosted seven other free agents before training camp, and the group is quite revealing.

It includes a recent Denver Broncos 2nd-round draft pick as well...

Las Vegas Raiders work out eight players on eve of veterans reporting for training camp

According to the NFL's transaction wire, the Raiders worked out the following players on Monday:

RB Miles Sanders

WR KJ Hamler

WR Deven Thompkins

WR Casey Washington

LB Buddy Johnson

LB Jamon Johnson

LB Patrick Johnson

TE Zack Kuntz

Hamler, of course, was the No. 46 overall pick by the Broncos in 2020, back when current Raiders assistant GM Brian Stark was the director of college scouting in Denver. The connection there is quite obvious, even though Hamler never panned out with Las Vegas' AFC West rival.

After showing glimpses during his rookie season and collecting 30 catches for 381 yards and three touchdowns, Hamler simply couldn't stay healthy. He played in just 10 games and caught only 12 passes for 239 yards in the next two seasons combined. Hamler hasn't played in the NFL since 2022.

Las Vegas worked out a duo of other receivers as well in Thompkins and Washington, which is quite interesting. This is revealing of the fact that the Raiders don't fully trust their wide receiver room, as they claim, and are still looking for some diamonds in the rough or folks to compete on special teams.

Thompkins, however, has contributed more on special teams in his career. In four seasons split between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Spytek was in the front office at the time), Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills, he has played 396 offensive snaps and 266 special teams snaps.

Although he has just 29 catches for 162 yards and one score on his NFL résumé in 22 games played, Thompkins is a gadget player who can thrive on end-arounds and has serious returning experience. He's returned 42 punts for 368 yards (8.8 average) and 45 kicks for 1,005 yards (22.3 average).

Washington was a sixth-round pick by the Falcons in 2024, but had a hard time carving out a role in Atlanta. In two seasons, he played just 190 offensive snaps, recording seven catches for 108 yards. He only has real special teams experience on the kick return team, but not as a returner, which hurts.

When it comes to the trio of linebackers with the last name Johnson that the Raiders worked out on Monday, to me, this is indicative of one of two things. One is that Las Vegas doesn't feel that the end of its linebacker room is complete; the other is that Nakobe Dean could miss the start of camp.

Obviously, Raider Nation hopes that it is the first thing if they're picking between two evils. Buddy Johnson was a 2021 fourth-round pick and spent part of an offseason with Las Vegas linebacker coach Ronell Williams on the Chicago Bears back in 2023, and he has played four seasons in the NFL.

In 33 appearances, primarily on special teams (633 snaps vs. just 39 on defense), Buddy Johnson has totaled 28 tackles, including one for a loss. He can play on kick coverage and return, punt coverage and return, and field goal and extra point block. That versatility could serve him well.

Jamon Johnson is yet another former Georgia linebacker that Las Vegas is kicking the tires on. He spent a year with Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, and three years with Raiders UDFA Xavian Sorey Jr. as a Bulldog. He went undrafted in 2025 but landed with the Green Bay Packers.

He played in just two games for the Packers last year, including a start in the season finale. In that contest, Jamon Johnson recorded 10 tackles and a pass deflection in 67 snaps. He also played 25 special teams snaps in the two appearances, split between a handful of units.

Patrick Johnson was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 and spent four years with the franchise. Raiders executives Anthony Patch and Brandon Hunt were both in the building when Johnson was drafted and playing, with Patch serving as the director of college scouting.

Now, he is more of an edge rusher than an off-ball linebacker. In two stints with the Eagles, as well as a 12-game stretch with the New York Giants, Patrick Johnson played in 70 games, recording 47 tackles, including two for a loss, 1.0 sacks, six quarterback hits and a forced and recovered fumble.

It also helps Patrick Johnson's case that he is a core special teamer, with 1,328 snaps played in just five seasons. He has contributed to kick return and coverage, punt return and coverage and field goal and extra point block extensively. That versatility is pivotal to have as an end-of-roster player.

Lastly, Zack Kuntz was a seventh-round pick in 2023 by the New York Jets. He never really stuck on the roster there, playing one game in each of his two seasons with the Jets, totaling just three offensive snaps and 10 on special teams. He started this offseason with the Miami Dolphins.

All told, the Raiders brought in a handful of intriguing names with no shortage of connections to the coaching staff or front office. At the very least, these players will be kept in mind by Las Vegas' leadership as training camp and preseason unfold and reveal more about the current roster.