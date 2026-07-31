Raiders waive injured RB, sign TE in corresponding move after three practices

The Las Vegas Raiders' first three training camp practices are now in the books, and an off day awaits Klint Kubiak's team on Saturday before they return to the field for an open session on Sunday. And by all accounts, it has been a productive start to the preseason for the Silver and Black.

But with football comes injuries, and on Friday, after arriving at camp with a clean bill of health, the Raiders started to see a few injury dominoes drop. The first two were tight end Carter Runyon and running back Chris Collier, who were not seen practicing, according to The Athletic's Sam Warren.

Unfortunately for Collier, that was the end of the line for him in Las Vegas. Raiders PR announced on Friday that he was being waived with an injury designation, and tight end Zack Kuntz was being signed in a corresponding move. We have our first roster shakeup of many for the preseason.

Las Vegas Raiders waive RB Chris Collier, sign TE Zack Kuntz

Collier went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft and landed in Las Vegas in November of his rookie year, signing to the practice squad after hanging around on the bottom of the Baltimore Ravens' 53-man team. He had been with the Raiders ever since, playing in three games in his first season.

However, he failed to be anything more than a practice squad player in 2025, and with the team bringing in two new running backs this offseason in fourth-round pick Mike Washington Jr. and UDFA Roman Hemby, the writing was on the wall for Collier. His injury was unfortunately the nail in the coffin.

Kuntz was one of eight players who worked out with the Raiders a day before the veterans reported for training camp. Although he was not among the group that was initially signed, an injury to Collier and Runyon appearing to be banged up have paved the way for Kuntz to earn a spot.

Originally a seventh-round pick by the New York Jets out of Old Dominion in 2023, Kuntz spent two years there before being cut. He played in two games for the Jets, logging three offensive snaps and 10 on special teams before a short offseason stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2026.

The Raiders' running back room now consists of Ashton Jeanty, Washington Jr., Dylan Laube, and Hemby. At tight end/fullback, Las Vegas has Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas, Runyon, Albert Okwuegbunam, Connor Heyward, Patrick Gurd, and now Kuntz.L