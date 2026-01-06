Raiders waste no time making a flurry of signings after end of 2025 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders ended their 2025 NFL season on a high note, beating the rival Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 in a matchup that included eight field goals and a safety. They improved to 3-14 in the finale, which also wound up being the final contest of the short-lived Pete Carroll era in Las Vegas.

The oldest head coach in NFL history was expected to turn things around and make the Raiders competitive. But, like most other coaches who sign up for this position in Las Vegas, Carroll was fired on Monday, lasting just one season in the role.

It was no surprise that the franchise chose to go in a different direction after landing the No. 1 overall pick, as the 74-year-old isn't the right person to develop a potential rookie quarterback. The Raiders need an innovative offensive mind who can be around for the long haul instead.

While Carroll's firing dominated headlines on Monday, it was not the only move that Las Vegas made. The organization also announced that it had signed 12 players to reserve/future contracts, a group that consists of players who were on the practice squad in 2025.

Raiders announce signing of 12 players to reserve/future contracts

The Raiders will have plenty of holes to address in the offseason, as, in addition to finding a new head coach and building a new staff, they have needs at almost every position. The franchise is projected to have 10 total picks next April and over $100 million in cap space to address those needs, however.

While fans should be plenty excited about what will come in the offseason, Las Vegas made some more under-the-radar moves on Monday, signing the following 12 players to reserve/future contracts:

RB Chris Collier

WR Brenden Rice

WR Phillip Dorsett II

WR Justin Shorter

TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.

G McClendon Curtis

G Layden Robinson

OL Laki Tasi

OT Joshua Miles

OT Dalton Wagner

DT Treven Ma'ae

LB Jamin Davis

Each of these players finished the season on the Raiders' practice squad. Okwuegbunam Jr. received the most playing time out of the group in 2025, as he played 31 offensive snaps against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 with Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer both sidelined. He finished his lone appearance of the year with 36 receiving yards on five receptions.

Davis was the only other player who received at least 10 offensive or defensive snaps this season. He played just 16 snaps, 13 of which came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, with the final three coming in Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs. The former first-round pick finished the year with three total tackles, one of which was a solo tackle.

Dorsett II is, easily, the biggest name of the group, as he was a first-round pick back in 2015 and was Tom Brady's teammate on the New England Patriots when they won Super Bowl LIII. While he hasn't played a snap since 2023, he has recorded 151 receptions for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career.

Meanwhile, Collier, Tasi, and Wagner are all names that fans are familiar with, as all three showed promise in the preseason and should, once again, compete for a roster spot in 2026. Rice, who joined the practice squad last month, is someone that the fan base should find easy to root for as well, as he is the son of former Raiders legend Jerry Rice.

Each of these 12 players was signed to a reserve/future contract, which ensures that Las Vegas has its rights throughout the offseason. Their path to a spot on the final 53-man roster will certainly be challenging, but they will all be a part of the 90-man offseason roster, giving them an opportunity to break camp with the team.