Raiders' weirdest Madden rating has raw rookie above game-changing defender

The Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base are no strangers to disrespect. While the team has certainly lacked the success to fight back against these harsh notions over the years, it often feels like the media cannot call a spade a spade when it comes to the Silver and Black.

Fortunately, the team now has two bona fide superstars in Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers, and there seems to be a consensus that they are both top 25 players in the NFL. Even though Bowers was vastly underrated in EA Sports' Madden NFL 26 ratings, Crosby got his due with a 96 overall mark.

However, as it pertains to the rest of the Raiders' roster, there were several unprecedented Madden ratings. The weirdest one of which includes an incredibly raw and developing rookie receiving a higher rating than a selfless defensive superstar.

Rookie CB Darien Porter has higher Madden rating than star DT Adam Butler

When EA Sports released their ratings late last month, they gave third-round rookie cornerback Darien Porter a rating of 74. Porter is an incredibly raw prospect, as he transitioned from the wide receiver position to cornerback while in college at Iowa State.

Veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler, who has been ascending late in his career and Maxx Crosby has labeled a "selfless superstar," was given a rating of just 73. Having Butler behind Porter is almost unheard of, even for Madden standards.

Porter has just seven starts at the cornerback position under his belt, all of which came in his final collegiate season with the Cyclones. Butler, by contrast, has seven productive years of NFL experience on his résumé.

This includes 114 appearances at the professional level and 29 starts, which does not simply happen if a player is not effective in their role. Butler's numbers may not jump off the page to the casual observer, but one would think that the Madden ratings committee would understand some nuance.

Butler is a master at eating up double teams and has truly starred in his role at the NFL level, especially since coming to Las Vegas. He has no business being rated lower than a rookie who, frankly, should not be in the discussion for a starting role on even an average NFL defense right now.

While Porter certainly has a high ceiling that he can tap into, Madden ratings are about current ability, and not a projected level a player can reach. Both can serve valuable roles for the Las Vegas defense this season, but to assert in any way that Porter is better than Butler is both weird and patently false.

