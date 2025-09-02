Raiders just rescued a former Vikings draft bust days before the season

The Las Vegas Raiders' roster has truly been a revolving door this offseason. Not only did the new leadership tandem of John Spytek and Pete Carroll turn over a good bit of last year's roster, but they've already cut ties with several of the additions that they made within the last few months.

This includes not bringing back sixth-round pick Tommy Mellott or prized UDFA defensive end Jah Joyner on the practice squad, and parting ways with all four veteran wideouts they brought in during OTAs or training camp.

Spytek and Carroll have been constantly adjusting the roster since their arrival, and with just days before the season, they are continuing to do so. On Monday, they made another series of moves, including throwing a lifeline to a former Minnesota Vikings draft bust.

Raiders sign Brian Asamoah II to practice squad

Lost in the shuffle of the team signing veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel and releasing 2024 seventh-round safety Trey Taylor was the Raiders also adding linebacker Brian Asamoah II, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, to their practice squad.

Asamoah was drafted by the Vikings out of Oklahoma with the No. 66 overall pick. Despite a successful college career in which he earned All-Big 12 honors in his final year, he never amounted to much during his time in Minnesota.

In three seasons, he recorded just 30 total tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. His role on defense also went significantly down after his rookie campaign, which led to him being waived in early August before the completion of his rookie contract.

He immediately landed with the Tennessee Titans, but after two weeks there, he was waived once again as part of their final roster cutdowns. Now, he is on the Raiders' practice squad with another chance to prove he belongs in the NFL.

Despite playing a minimal role on defense, Asamoah has been a core special teamer. With 802 snaps on both kick return and coverage teams, punt return and coverage units, as well as the field goal block team, he is a valuable asset in an often overlooked portion of the game.

Asamoah will have a tough hill to climb in an experienced linebacker room, especially one that already boasts several players who can perform on special teams. But the Raiders may have just rescued him from spending the season on the sideline, and he'll be given every chance to compete.

