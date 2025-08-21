Raiders wide receivers receive brutal ranking (but they'll exceed expectations)

The Las Vegas Raiders finished the 2024 NFL season with a 4-13 record and one of the worst offenses in the league. This was despite being one of just two teams to have multiple pass-catchers finish with over 1,000 receiving yards, the two being Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers.

Aside from Meyers, who crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career, Tre Tucker was the only wide receiver who had more than the 209 receiving yards posted by Davante Adams in his three games with the team.

Undoubtedly, the wide receiver room was among the least productive in the NFL. But at least a portion of that should be blamed on the struggles of quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. While the Raiders upgraded the most important position by trading for Geno Smith, a recent report still labeled Las Vegas' wide receiver room as the worst in the NFL.

Raiders WR group rated as the worst in the NFL

The Raiders' draft was heavily focused on offense as seven of their 11 picks came on that side of the ball. While Ashton Jeanty rightfully got the most attention, three wide receivers were selected, which included Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Tommy Mellott.

Despite their moves to improve the passing game, ESPN's Mike Clay believes Las Vegas has the worst wide receiver room in the entire NFL.

"Jakobi Meyers (one of 15 players with 800-plus receiving yards each of the past four seasons) is as underrated as they come, but he simply doesn't have much proven help. Tre Tucker, the Raiders' 2023 third-round pick, is the other top veteran returning this season, but he wasn't efficient last season," Clay wrote. "Despite ranking fourth among receivers in routes run last season, Tucker finished outside the top 50 in catches, yards and TDs. Las Vegas does have some hope for improvement with rookies Jack Bech (second round), Dont'e Thornton Jr. (fourth) and Tommy Mellott (sixth)."

While Tucker did rank outside the top 50 in each of the mentioned categories, he was also outside the top 50 in targets. With Adams no longer in the picture and a major upgrade at quarterback in Las Vegas, the third-year wideout figures to see both his role and production increase.

Additionally, Thornton Jr. has looked like a steal during training camp as his route-running ability, speed and size look like they will translate to the NFL level. Bech is also coming along nicely and should be able to make tough plays for the Raiders' offense in 2025.

With Meyers leading the way, the Raiders' wide receiver room has sneaky upside. They will, however, need to show it on the field to prove their doubters wrong, which they should have no trouble doing with Geno Smith under center and Chip Kelly calling the plays.

