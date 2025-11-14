Raiders' 'worst-case scenario' in 2026 draft would be far from a disaster

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll made it clear that he was hoping to lead a competitive team during the 2025 NFL season. That has not been the case, however, as the Raiders are just 2-7 and have not shown that they are ready to take the next step and become a threat in the AFC.

The franchise's attention should now shift toward the development of young players and the future. Las Vegas has plenty of needs to fill in the offseason, and the coaching staff would be wise to get their 2025 rookie class on the field this year to piece together who can be long-term contributors.

One clear position where an upgrade is needed is quarterback, as the 35-year-old Geno Smith has proven that he is not the answer. Despite the massive need at the most important position in the sport, the Raiders may not be in a position to land an immediate replacement next April.

Raiders still land difference-maker in 2026 draft 'worst-case scenario'

The Raiders are in contention for the top overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. If the season ended today, they would hold the sixth pick; however, they are just 1.0 games back of the top selection. Additionally, Las Vegas still has games remaining against two teams slated to pick before them.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay wrote that drafting Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza would be the best-case scenario for the Raiders, which should come as no surprise. Kay also added that settling for Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson would be the worst-case scenario for Las Vegas.

"While the allure of landing Jordyn Tyson (the top WR and third-best player overall on the B/R Scouting Department's board) will be strong if the top quarterbacks are gone before Vegas gets on the clock, the team must go another direction. As great a pro as Tyson projects to become, his talents would be largely wasted on a Raiders team that lacks talent under center and in the offensive trenches," Kay wrote. "Smith, a Pro Bowler in two of the previous three seasons, has struggled to find his footing in Sin City and isn't likely to improve if he sticks around for 2026 and beyond. If the Raiders win a few games down the stretch and put themselves out of contention for Mendoza (or Dante Moore, another potential top-five pick who rates highly on the B/R Scouting Department's big board), they would be far better off paying the high costs of trading up rather than settling for a pass-catcher."

After the midseason departures of Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers in the last two years, the Raiders have been in serious need of a true No. 1 wideout. Therefore, landing a top-flight pass-catcher such as Tyson would be far from a "worst-case scenario" for Las Vegas.

While a wideout should not necessarily be the priority, especially with several potential game-changers available on the other side of the ball, not to mention a crew of young receivers already on the Raiders' roster, it is hard to argue that landing Tyson would not be great for Las Vegas.

The Arizona State Sun Devils star has appeared in just seven games this season, as he has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. However, he has recorded 628 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 57 receptions, also adding a touchdown on the ground.

He has caught at least one touchdown pass in every game except one; however, Tyson did have his rushing touchdown in that outing. Tyson also caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago, so he has shown the potential to be a true lead wideout, something that the Raiders lack.

If the Raiders aren't in a position to land a quarterback in 2026, they will almost certainly do so the next year. A trio of Tyson, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty, along with Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton Jr., would give that young quarterback plenty of weapons to work with right away.