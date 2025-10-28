Raiders would be fools to trade this player amid his breakout season

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to begin the 2025 NFL season, as they come out of their Week 8 bye with a 2-5 record and are seemingly already out of contention. There have been very few positives, as the roster has plenty of holes and the coaching staff has severely underwhelmed.

While the franchise revamped the roster on both sides of the ball during the offseason, most of the moves have simply not worked out. One pickup that has been well worth it, however, is cornerback Eric Stokes, who was signed to a one-year, $3.5 million prove-it deal in March.

The five-year veteran has been a bright spot on a struggling defense, but he was recently mentioned as a possible trade candidate. Las Vegas would be wise to retain Stokes through the trade deadline and sign him to a long-term extension.

Raiders should not move Eric Stokes despite rumored trade interest

Stokes' numbers -- 15 total tackles, eight solo tackles, one tackle for loss and three passes defended -- don't jump off the page. His play has been much better than those numbers indicate, however, and Locked on Raiders' Q Myers suggested that teams could be interested in the former first-round pick.

"Eric Stokes has actually been quietly having a good season. Matter of fact, I've seen his name with some other teams out there saying, 'Hey, you know what? That Eric Stokes is pretty good. Maybe we can call the Raiders and try to pick him up.' Remember, he's on a one-year deal," Myers said. "So don't be surprised. I know that name hasn't really been talked about quite a bit, but he's having a good season. So, I would not be surprised if a team calls and says, 'What would it take to get Eric Stokes out of there?' I'm not saying that (the Raiders would) make a move."

Stokes has posted a 66.4 Pro Football Focus grade that ranks 36th out of 113 cornerbacks, and opposing quarterbacks have just a 61.0 passer rating when targeting him, as he's allowed just nine receptions for 103 yards on 20 targets.

While the secondary has been filled with issues, notably, fellow cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly and starting free safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, the veteran cornerback has shined in his first year with the Raiders. He's still just 26 years old, so he may very well have a bright future in Las Vegas as well.

Although he is on an expiring contract, it would serve Las Vegas best to work on signing Stokes to an extension. The team needs as much young talent as possible and cannot afford to move on from players who have actually been productive.

While the Raiders need plenty of help on both sides of the ball before they can return to contention, Stokes can still be a piece of the team's future. Even if a rebuild takes some time, Stokes should still be in the prime of his career when Las Vegas is truly ready to compete.

Meanwhile, Stokes has given no indication that he is not happy in Las Vegas, despite the team's immense struggles. Although other teams may have an interest in acquiring him, general manager John Spytek should not entertain those calls.