Raiders wouldn't be crazy to trade down from No. 1 pick in this scenario

The Las Vegas Raiders were able to avoid finishing with their worst record since the AFL-NFL merger, thanks to a 14-12 Week 18 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. This saw the team improve to, and finish with, a measly 3-14 record during the 2025 NFL season.

Winning did not affect the team's opening-round draft position, as they, fortunately, had already secured the No. 1 overall pick before taking the field. It will, however, result in Las Vegas rotating the top spot in the following rounds with three other teams that also finished with three wins.

Las Vegas has plenty of needs to address in an offseason that will be pivotal for the future of the franchise. The first order of business will be finding a new head coach after firing Pete Carroll on Monday morning.

The Raiders will then turn their focus to free agency, where they have over $110 million in cap space, and the 2026 NFL Draft, as they are officially on the clock. While many expect them to select a quarterback first overall, the front office should not rule out trading down for more assets.

The Raiders should consider trading out of the first overall pick

The Raiders will be the first team on the clock for the first time since 2007, back when they used the top pick to select JaMarcus Russell. The consensus is that they should use the pick to draft Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, while others believe that Oregon's Dante Moore should be the selection.

One option that has not been discussed very much, however, is the possibility of trading down. Three other NFL teams desperately need a quarterback, and two of them hold multiple first-round selections in this year's draft. There's only two college quarterbacks with a first round grade.

The Los Angeles Rams trading up may not make much sense, as they have the Atlanta Falcons' No. 13 overall pick, and their own first-round pick, where the slot will be determined by the results of the postseason. But it won't be any higher than No. 19.

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 6 overall pick, but their second selection will also be determined based on how the postseason turns out for the Jacksonville Jaguars. There is one team, however, that knows where both of their picks will land and wouldn't require Las Vegas to move down very far.

RELATED: John Spytek sets the record straight on Raiders firing Pete Carroll

The New York Jets hold both the No. 2 and No. 16 overall picks, the latter courtesy of the Indianapolis Colts. If the Raiders don't believe there is much of a difference between Mendoza and Moore, they would be wise to steal an extra first-rounder, and potentially more, from New York to simply flip-flop.

Las Vegas has holes in nearly every position room, and while landing a franchise quarterback is pivotal, by itself, it won't be enough to swing the fortunes of the organization. It can help quite a bit, but that rookie won't likely be able to do it all himself.

The opportunity to land a franchise quarterback and another difference maker in the middle of the first round, however, could be a great starting point for the Raiders. John Spytek loves his picks, and this gives him more cards to play.

Obviously, the Raiders' willingness to do so will be determined by how the front office, along with the Jets' front office, views the two quarterbacks. If New York has a clear favorite between the two, and Las Vegas doesn't, both sides could be open to making a deal ahead of the draft.