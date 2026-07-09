Raiders' young defender has reached point where promise doesn't buy time

The requirements to be a boundary corner in Pete Carroll's system were fairly straightforward: Stand taller than 6-foot-2 and have arms longer than 32 inches. It stood to reason then that, after a rookie campaign in which he showed some promise, Decamerion Richardson would have a big opportunity.

But the toolsy second-year cornerback didn't see the field at all. In a season in which everything went wrong and starting cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly provided no resistance against opposing receivers, Richardson still didn't play a single defensive snap until he logged a measly 13 in the season finale.

Whatever optimism Richardson felt about getting a new lease on life under new head coach Klint Kubiak likely evaporated quite quickly, too, when the Silver and Black re-signed Eric Stokes to a big deal and selected both Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now, after showing some ability in his inaugural campaign in Las Vegas, Richardson has reached the point that his perceived upside won't buy him any time or guarantee him a roster spot.

Decamerion Richardson desperately needs strong showing at Las Vegas Raiders training camp

Let's just state the obvious: Stokes, McCoy (if healthy), Masses and Darien Porter all appear to be ahead of Richardson on the depth chart right now. Throw in Taron Johnson in the slot, and that is five roster locks already in Las Vegas at the cornerback position. It won't be easy for Richardson.

Also working against him is the fact that he wasn't drafted by current GM John Spytek. Richardson was a Tom Telesco pick, and Spytek has had no issues parting ways with underwhelming players from past regimes this offseason, as evidenced by Tyree Wilson, Daniel Carlson and Dylan Parham.

Coming out of college, based on the pairing of his incredible frame and elite athleticism, many thought that the Raiders staged a coup in the fourth round to get him. Richardson has boatloads of promise with his physical tools, but he just hasn't yet developed the football acumen he needs.

Under a lot of circumstances, and for a lot of teams, that would be enough to stick around. Most coaching staffs have the patience to work with somebody who has great physical attributes, and this should be especially true for a rebuilding Silver and Black.

However, the Raiders will be doing the same thing with a litany of other young cornerbacks, and it remains to be seen just how much time they want to invest in someone who isn't one of "their guys." Richardson just hasn't shown enough on tape, either, to give the new staff confidence.

A lot was put on his plate during his rookie season when Las Vegas' secondary was depleted by injuries. After not playing at all, he was thrust into action, and Richardson was baptized several times. Some would call that trial by fire, but he wasn't given a chance to show what he learned last fall.

So, Richardson enters training camp with not a lot of tape on his résumé through two NFL campaigns and a mountain of players at his position who were brought in by those now in charge. And based on reports from OTAs and mandatory minicamp (or lack thereof), Richardson hasn't made any waves yet.

Can he still? Absolutely. It isn't too late for Richardson. And there is a non-zero chance that his upside still keeps him dangling on the end of the cornerback room this season if Las Vegas opts to keep six players at the position and he performs well enough in practices and exhibition games.

That said, Richardson isn't going to simply be given a chance to "figure it out." He'll need to step up and go take the starting job or a spot in the rotation from a very deserving player. And that isn't easy to do, especially considering how much better this Raiders secondary is supposed to be.

McCoy's health is also a pretty big wildcard for the cornerback room, and Richardson could easily stand to benefit if his young counterpart isn't available. But no matter how you slice it, Richardson has his work cut out for him when the pads come on in late July.

And he'll have to show a lot more than just promise.