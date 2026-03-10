Ravens expert tells Raiders fans exactly who they're getting in Tyler Linderbaum

The Las Vegas Raiders made more waves than any other NFL team on Day 1 of the 2026 legal tampering period. Although none of the contracts for the Raiders' external additions can be signed or made official until Wednesday, Las Vegas made a significant dent into their problems on Monday.

Tyler Linderbaum is the pride and joy of John Spytek's free agency class so far, and it is hard to imagine the Raiders making a better signing. Still not even 26 years old, Linderbaum is one of the best centers in the league, especially as a run-blocker, and makes annual trips to the Pro Bowl.

Raider Nation has long been infatuated with the idea of Linderbaum joining the Silver and Black on a lucrative deal on the open market, but that dream finally became a reality. One Baltimore Ravens expert, who is well-versed in all things Linderbaum, gave fans a taste of what to expect.

Ravens expert details what kind of impact Tyler Linderbaum can have for Raiders' offense

Connor Burke, site expert for FanSided's dedicated Ravens site Ebony Bird, recently told Just Blog Baby about the player that Las Vegas is getting in Linderbaum. It is hard not to get excited about such a quality player joining the Raiders' family.

"Tyler Linderbaum is at minimum, a top-three center in football, and will be an instant game-changer up front," Burke wrote. "He holds his own as a pass blocker, but it’s his play as a run blocker where he dominates. It’s a scary sight to see Linderbaum moving upfield with a full head of steam, as he constantly proves to be one of the best lead blockers in the game. His effort is also second to none."

The offensive line was a glaring weakness for the Silver and Black a year ago, but suddenly, with Linderbaum in the fold, it feels like a strength. Plopping a top-three center down in the middle of the unit is sure to have a positive ripple effect for the entire offensive line group.

RELATED: Raiders' Tyler Linderbaum signing proves Las Vegas won Maxx Crosby trade

Not to mention, the Raiders have had the worst rushing attack in the NFL by a country mile over the past two seasons, and adding an elite run-blocker like Linderbaum should be quite the antidote. Ashton Jeanty is surely thanking his lucky stars for the expensive addition.

Spytek wanted to add youthful talent to the roster in Las Vegas and cultivate a team environment where effort and success are expected. Linderbaum has all of those in spades; he is the perfect fit for the new era and identity of the Raiders.

Linderbaum does have a hefty contract to live up to. But if he can stay healthy and be the player that he's been since entering the league back in 2022, then Las Vegas will somehow make out like bandits with the biggest market-reseting contract of the day.

Take Burke's word for it: The Raiders got an absolute difference-maker.