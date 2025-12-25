Ravens reporter is getting Raiders fans' hopes up with Lamar Jackson intel

The Las Vegas Raiders have made multiple efforts to get the quarterback position right over the last few seasons, but they have failed with each move. Their latest attempt at fixing the position involved acquiring Geno Smith, who has surprisingly been a disaster during the 2025 NFL season.

Las Vegas, which has not had a winning season or reached the postseason since 2021, is sitting at an embarrassing 2-13 with just two games left on the schedule. There is light at the end of the tunnel; if they lose their final two games, they will hold the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

A Baltimore Ravens reporter suggested, however, that there could be a different move that would likely yield much quicker results for the franchise. Mike Preston listed the Raiders as a potential landing spot for Lamar Jackson, who he believes could be at an impasse with Baltimore.

Ravens reporter links the Raiders to a potential Lamar Jackson deal

Jackson has been banged up for much of the 2025 season, resulting in the Ravens being on the verge of missing the postseason. While his injuries are hardly the only thing holding the franchise back, it is impossible to make the case that they have not had a major impact on Baltimore's 7-8 start.

The Baltimore Sun's Mike Preston had some harsh words for Jackson, labeling him as "an overgrown kid in an adult's body." He even suggested that the team shop the superstar quarterback this offseason, listing the Raiders as one of two destinations that the two-time MVP would like to play.

"The Ravens should look at possible trades, which could net them two or three first-round draft picks," Preston wrote. "Jackson, a South Florida native, would love to play in Miami, where quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is no longer the starter, or possibly Las Vegas, where Brady, a partial owner of the Raiders, has shown a fondness for him."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the report during his press conference on Wednesday.

"I had a great conversation with Lamar this morning about a few things: football and how he's feeling, things like that. So, our relationship is A+. I love him. Always have, always will," Harbaugh said. "He's fighting like crazy to get back. So, none of these reports or things that get said or written or whatever -- I don't need anybody speaking for me. So, just ask me, and I'll tell you what I think."

Landing a quarterback of Jackson's caliber would instantly transform the Raiders from one of the league's worst teams to a team that many believe can compete, particularly if they can upgrade both sides of the trenches.

It is unclear if Las Vegas would be willing to give up the first overall pick for the superstar quarterback, should they have it, but it would be difficult to turn down a player of Jackson's talent for just two or three first-round draft picks.

Obviously, Preston is just giving his own opinion that Baltimore should shop Jackson; however, if he is made available, the Raiders would be wise to inquire. If the franchise trades down and uses some of the draft capital acquired to go after Jackson, they would still have enough picks to build around him.

There would be a lot to consider with a potential deal for Jackson, and, ultimately, it could come down to whether or not Las Vegas lands the first overall pick and how strongly they feel about Indiana's Fernando Mendoza or Oregon's Dante Moore.

The Ravens quarterback, however, is a proven talent who has shown that he can lead a team to the postseason consistently and be one of the very best players in the NFL. It's been a long, long time since Raiders fans have been able to say that about a player wearing Silver and Black.