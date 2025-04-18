Raiders can’t afford to ignore Jalen Ramsey’s crystal clear message

Star defensive back Jalen Ramsey could be on the move once again. That became evident when Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in a press conference the team is looking for a trade partner for the veteran defender.

While Grier made it clear Ramsey didn’t request a trade, he argued moving the seven-time Pro Bowler can help the Dolphins win now and in the future - despite Ramsey still playing at an elite level.

That’s a confusing message to Dolphins fans, who will be sad to see Ramsey go, but it’s music to the ears of several other fan bases who would love to add the elite defensive back to their team. One of those fan bases is Las Vegas Raiders fans. The Raiders need help in the secondary, and Ramsey would be the perfect veteran piece to add.

To make the fit even better, Ramsey has previously expressed how much he wanted to play for the Raiders. In an interview on the Behind The Cut podcast, back in 2022 when Ramsey was a member of the Los Angeles Rams, he opened up about the process of being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s when he reveled he was really hoping to land with the Raiders.

The veteran corner emphasized that he pushed to go to the Raiders the most, saying he practically begged to be traded to the team. While the franchise did extend an offer, Ramsey said the Rams made the offer that made more sense for Jacksonville.

Now, with the star CB available for a trade again, these comments have resurfaced.

Jalen Ramsey previously wanted to be traded to the Raiders

Ramsey didn’t detail why exactly he wanted to join the Raiders, but not much has changed for the team since 2019, aside from moving to Vegas from Oakland.

However, Ramsey is from Tennessee, so it wasn’t a going-home type of desire. Additionally, the Raiders were coming off a 4-12 season, and were just 3-3 when Ramsey was traded, so it’s not like he wanted to join the team because they were elite. That means Las Vegas could potentially still be on his radar six years later.

The Raiders certainly need a starting corner after recently releasing Jack Jones, and it doesn’t get much better than Ramsey.

Sure, he’ll turn 31 during the 2025 season, and has a cap hit north of $16 million, but he’ll help Pete Carroll get things turned around quickly in Vegas. The Raiders couldn’t get it done the first time he was available for a trade, or the second, but the third time needs to be he charm.