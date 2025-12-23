Recently released Raider lands with AFC contender days after beating Las Vegas

It is no surprise that the Las Vegas Raiders are tied for a league-worst 2-13 record during the 2025 NFL season, as they have fielded one of the league's worst rosters. Aside from the tight end room, it is arguable that the team needs upgrades at every other position group on both sides of the ball.

Having so many needs is almost unprecedented, even for a rebuilding team, but it has been clear for much of the season that the Raiders have not had the talent to compete. While the offensive line has rightfully received most of the blame, the defensive line has also been too inconsistent.

Most notably, they have struggled to consistently get after opposing quarterbacks. With two games left in the season, Las Vegas' 26 sacks are tied for the fifth-fewest in the league, as only Maxx Crosby is making an impact. The interior defensive line has been filled with player shuffling.

Leki Fotu lands with Houston Texans following Raiders' release

Jonah Laulu, Adam Butler, and Thomas Booker IV have all played at least 50% of the defensive snaps this season, while veteran Leki Fotu and rookies Tonka Hemingway and J.J. Pegues have also factored into the rotation in minor ways.

After seeing his playing time fall off a cliff recently, Fotu was released last week. Carroll didn't provide much explanation for his sudden departure, but the six-year veteran defensive tackle was able to find a new home on Monday.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that the veteran defensive tackle was signing with the Houston Texans. While the timing of his release did not make much sense, it paved the way for Fotu to join an AFC contender down the stretch, which beat Las Vegas just days ago.

Fotu appeared in just six games for the Raiders, playing 147 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps. Just 20 of those defensive snaps came after the trade deadline, as Las Vegas was 2-6 and seemingly out of contention at that point.

During his brief stint with the franchise, he recorded eight total tackles, three solo tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and one quarterback hit. The Texans, who just beat Las Vegas 23-21 on Sunday, are 10-5 and currently the seventh seed in the AFC playoff picture.

They boast the NFL's best defense, leading the league in both scoring defense and total yards allowed. They also just need one victory over their final two games or an Indianapolis Colts loss to lock up a postseason berth for the third consecutive season. This is a much better situation for him.

Houston has fielded a ferocious defensive line this year, led by edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. It is unclear where Fotu will fit into the mix; however, his release from the Raiders has opened the door for him to leave a franchise going nowhere in 2025 to join one that could have him getting critical postseason snaps.