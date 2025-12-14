Revenge games will be plentiful in Raiders' Week 15 bout against Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders are up against it once again in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season, as they'll travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. According to BetMGM, the Raiders are a whopping 12-point underdogs against the defending Super Bowl Champions.

Lincoln Financial Field is an incredibly hostile venue to play in for opposing NFL teams, which gives the Eagles a massive home-field advantage. Fortunately, however, this stadium is not unfamiliar to several players on the roster in Las Vegas.

For two teams on such opposite ends of the NFL spectrum, it is surprising that the Eagles and Raiders have so much overlap. But this crossover episode, filled with familiar faces for both franchises, should provide the opportunity for a handful of players to have revenge games.

Raiders and Eagles has so much crossover it'll make your head spin

To start, perhaps by divine intervention, backup quarterback Kenny Pickett is starting under center for the Silver and Black. That means that he'll be taking on his favorite childhood team and the team that he helped win the Lombardi Trophy just a season ago.

Linebacker Devin White also signed with the Eagles last offseason, but he never played in a game for them. He was released in early October and has since found life with two NFL teams, so surely the veteran will have something to prove on Sunday.

Raiders safety Tristin McCollum was waived by Philadelphia at the onset of this season and subsequently claimed by Las Vegas, so he, too, may have a bone to pick with the Eagles' front office and be out to show them that they made the wrong decision.

Las Vegas also made a rare player-for-player deal just before the preseason started, swapping cornerback Jakorian Bennett for defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV. While neither has made a tremendous impact thus far, both will be looking to help their team win the trade.

Former Raiders safety Marcus Epps is also back with Philadelphia, and 2023 third-round defensive tackle Byron Young, who was quickly cut in Las Vegas, has also found new life with the Eagles. Both will be playing with a little extra motivation in Week 15.

Not to mention, executives like Anthony Patch and Brandon Hunt both jumped ship from Philadelphia to the Raiders this offseason, so this matchup should be action-packed with revenge games abundant and plenty of old friends crossing paths again.