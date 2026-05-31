Rising Raiders have a golden opportunity to put the NFL on notice

Expecting the Las Vegas Raiders to be competitive months after selecting quarterback Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft is unrealistic. However, his arrival is (obviously) a key ingredient of what the club is cooking.

Slowly but surely, Las Vegas is building something that has the potential to be truly special, specifically on offense. Mendoza forms a tantalizing three-headed monster with do-it-all running back Ashton Jeanty and star tight end Brock Bowers. They will be guided by one of the league's top play-callers in first-year head coach Klint Kubiak.

It's a good time to be a Raiders fan, which couldn't have been said much, if at all, throughout the past two-plus decades. There's hope for what feels like the first time in forever. The pieces are beginning to come together, and there's an obtainable roadmap for the Kubiak-led threesome to propel the franchise back to relevance quite soon.

Don't just ask us, though; hear what Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon had to say. He gave "a one-sentence dream" for every team heading into the upcoming campaign, and his ideal outcome for the Raiders paints an exciting picture.

"Fernando Mendoza, Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers form one of the most promising young offensive trios in football and the team comes together under Klint Kubiak, setting the table for them to become a contender in 2027," Gagnon wrote.

Burgeoning young core could vault Raiders to contention in the not-too-distant future

Mendoza, Jeanty and Bowers are three of the most highly touted prospects in recent memory, and for good reason. They have the talent and upside to pull Las Vegas out of the gutter, especially under the right tutelage, which Kubiak can provide.

Together, the Raiders' rising quartet gives them a path to being a factor in Year 2 of the Kubiak-Mendoza era, as Gagnon highlighted. Jeanty and Bowers are athletic freaks, and Mendoza can get the ball out on time and in rhythm. It's Kubiak to put them in the best positions to succeed, and he's proven capable at different stops along the way to Sin City.

Jeanty finished sixth in missed tackles forced and 11th in yards after contact as a rookie despite running behind an abysmal O-line. Bowers' 2025 was marred by a knee injury and nightmarish quarterback play, yet his 1.70 yards per route run ranked 12th among 54 tight ends (minimum 25 targets). With Mendoza under center and Kubiak at the controls, the Raiders suddenly have a ton of firepower at their disposal.

Not to mention, Las Vegas appears to have a plan in place for 2025 second-round wide receiver Jack Bech. His first season as a pro left much to be desired, to say the least, but he gives Kubiak another youthful playmaker.

Note: Advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus' premium stats ($).