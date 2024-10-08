Robert Saleh firing gives Raiders golden opportunity to fleece Jets in Davante Adams trade
You gotta* love the Jets. (*You don't actually have to, and actually I wouldn't blame you if you didn't.)
After back-to-back losses against the Broncos – who are maybe better than anyone gave them credit for, unfortunately – and the Vikings, they decided to do the messiest thing possible and fire head coach Robert Saleh. After five games. ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news this morning:
Weird! I'm curious who could have wanted that? Firing a coach barely a quarter of the way into the season is either a fairly large white flag on the year or a rash decision made that stinks of workplace politics. I wonder which one this is! Aaron Rodgers has always been notoriously patient and respectful with his head coaches, so we'll cross him off the list of suspects. I guess we'll never know.
RELATED: Latest Davante Adams trade rumor paints bleak picture for the Raiders
This does, however, put the Raiders in a bit of a pickle. You may remember the New York Jets from Literally Every Single Davante Adams Trade Rumor Over The Last Six Months. Adams' camp clearly worked overtime to let all the Insiders know that he was willing to go play for another team, but it was always going to be the Jets. It very well may still be the Jets. But if things are that dysfunctional over at One Jet Place, does that affect how likely a Adams trade becomes? Let's find out!
Jets still focused on trading for Davante Adams apparently, lololol
Well then! Nevermind. I guess it shouldn't be all surprising that the team that let their quarterback skip parts of camp to chill in the woods – and then let that quarterback get their coach fired five weeks into the season – is also letting said quarterback continue to force a trade for his best buddy. For Raiders fans, there's some peace in finally having the clarity of knowing who is truly calling the shots there.
And honestly, this could be a good thing for the Raiders. Do you think Aaron Rodgers cares about future draft picks? Do you think he cares about how highly Pro Football Focus grades the eventual trade? He wants Adams on the Jets, and he's going to get Adams on the Jets. If Tom Telesco wants to earn some brownie points with Raiders fans over the next couple weeks, he now has a golden opportunity in front of him. Don't even bother calling Joe Douglas – just tell Rodgers what it'll take and get it done.