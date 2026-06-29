Second-year DL could be Raiders' biggest X-factor under Rob Leonard

One of the biggest mysteries of the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason is first-time defensive coordinator Rob Leonard's play-calling tendencies.

We're unlikely to get answers in the preseason. Play-callers usually save their complex schemes for the regular season. Yet based on spring practices, beat reporters saw how players may be utilized in the Raiders' new defensive scheme.

One thing is for sure: Leonard will allow young players to prove themselves in prominent roles. Second-year defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway has gained some momentum ahead of training camp, and he could be a real X-factor in Leonard's defense.

Las Vegas Raiders DL Tonka Hemingway can build off a four-sack rookie season

Lost in the Raiders' abysmal 2025 campaign, Hemingway flashed his potential late in the season. While on the field for just 32 percent of the defensive snaps through nine games, he logged nine tackles (five for loss), four sacks, three of them in his last two outings.

Las Vegas' previous regime had Hemingway as a healthy scratch for most of the first half of last year's term before he started to take advantage of time on the field. The South Carolina product may not have a slow start to the upcoming season.

According to ESPN's Ryan McFadden, Hemingway earned first-team reps through the spring.

"…The team's success will depend on receiving consistent production from young players, such as Stukes, McCoy, Masses and even second-year players like cornerback Darien Porter and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway, who received a significant amount of first-team reps during OTAs and minicamp."

Listed at 6-foot-2, 284 pounds on the Raiders' official website, Hemingway may be able to line up in different spots across the defensive line. If the staff needs a pass-rushing interior defender, he could generate pressure up the middle. His foot quickness could help him see time on the edge as well.

Hemingway offers versatility, which could lead to a significant second-year leap. Though we should be careful about lofty comparisons to Maxx Crosby, it's possible the Raiders may have another fourth-round draft pick who just needed more opportunities to showcase his skill set.

This summer, we'll learn more about Leonard's personnel groupings. It sounds like fans should expect to see Hemingway heavily involved in the rotations across the front seven, just as he was during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

The second-year pro could even solidify a top spot on the depth chart with a strong showing in padded practices and productive preseason performances. If he takes his game to another level, Hemingway could be the decisive element for the Raiders' defense.

Moe Moton writes about the Raiders for Just Blog Baby. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.