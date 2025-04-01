Several former Raiders players get another opportunity in the UFL

The Las Vegas Raiders were once the most feared franchise in all of professional sports. Of course, that was over 40 years ago, when the team was known for its violent play that earned them three Super Bowls in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Now, the Silver and Black are more known for their constant cycling of general managers and head coaches, as well as their failure to establish a winning formula. That begins with roster construction, and the Raiders have been among the worst teams in the league at acquiring great players through the NFL Draft.

So many Oakland and Las Vegas draft picks failed to pan out in the NFL, and up until recently, there was no other professional league in the United States for them to land in. Now, with the formation of the United Football League (UFL), plenty of former Raiders are being given a second chance.

Which former Raiders players are in the UFL?

The UFL kicked off its second annual season last weekend, and by my count, 13 players who were once with the Raiders are now signed to UFL franchises. The league has eight teams, and six of them have rostered a former member of the Silver and Black, as well as one team that features a former head coach while the team was in Oakland.

Arlington Renegades

Marquette King, Punter

King appears to still be in NFL form, as he booted a 67-yard punt on opening weekend against the San Antonio Brahmas.

Birmingham Stallions

Ike Brown, Cornerback

Brown recorded no stats on opening weekend.

Houston Roughnecks

Tom Cable - Run game coordinator (Coach)

Anthony Brown, Quarterback

Damon Arnette, Cornerback

Keenan Isaac, Cornerback

Tashawn Bower, Defensive end

Cable's run game looked solid as the Roughnecks totaled 94 yards on the ground. Brown had a difficult start, as he only completed five of his 11 passes and threw two interceptions against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Arnette had four tackles and a sack, and Isaac recorded three tackles for Houston. Bower just joined the team this week and is yet to appear.

Memphis Showboats

Obi Melifonwu, Safety

Ja'Quan Sheppard, Cornerback

P.J. Hall, Defensive tackle

Hall totaled six tackles for the Showboats, and Melifonwu added two tackles. Sheppard did not record any statistics.

Michigan Panthers

Tyree Gillespie, Safety

Javin White, Linebacker

Ron Stone Jr., Defensive end

White recorded one tackle for the Panthers, but Gillespie and Stone Jr. failed to record a statistic.

St. Louis Battlehawks

Jaryd Jones-Smith, Offensive line

Jones-Smith was All-UFL last season and is looking to build off that momentum in 2024.