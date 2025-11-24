Shedeur Sanders' debut proved Raiders should have gambled on him

The Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2025 offseason with a major need at quarterback. They decided to trade for a veteran in Geno Smith, but given his age and the length of his contract, fans expected them to still select a young signal-caller early in the draft to be Smith's understudy.

Shedeur Sanders was a name linked to Las Vegas throughout the draft process, and there were rumors that he was a target for them with the 6th overall pick. They opted instead to draft Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State, and Sanders began tumbling, as team after team passed over him.

The Raiders infamously passed on Sanders seven times, as he was ultimately selected 144th overall in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. Las Vegas did eventually select a quarterback in Cam Miller with the 215th overall pick, but he's a project and has been a practice squad member so far.

On Sunday, Sanders made his first career start against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. After a poor showing last week as a reserve, he looked much more composed this time around. This was expected, as he had time to prepare for the game, and he did enough to lead the Browns to a victory.

Shedeur Sanders shows flashes of why Raiders should have picked him

In the first half, Sanders was accurate and steady, albeit against the Raiders' practically nonexistent pass rush. He ended the half 7-12 for 130 yards, and he could have had an even better stat line if wide receiver Jerry Jeudy hadn't fumbled after a long completion.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski also took the ball out of his rookie quarterback’s hands twice in the red zone, as he subbed Sanders out and ran the wildcat near the goal line. It paid off, however, with two early scores on direct snaps to fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins.

The first half also featured one of the reasons fans and coaches are wary of rookie quarterbacks. Backed up on his own 38-yard line, Sanders was fooled by Charles Snowden in coverage and threw an ill-advised interception right to the veteran edge rusher.

To be fair to Sanders, it was a mistake fans have seen Geno Smith make this season, and he has been in the league for over a decade. It was the only notable miscue that Sanders made in the game, and he even limited his trademark drifting backwards in the pocket and stepped up or rolled out instead.

Sanders ended the game completing 11-of-20 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. His yardage totals were boosted by a short pass to Dylan Sampson that the rookie took to the house for a 66-yard dagger, however.

It was not a legendary debut by Sanders, but it showed many of the characteristics that made him an appealing prospect in the first place. Plus, he was way better than Smith was for the Raiders, as Sanders was composed in the pocket and made a few great throws on the run.

A 52-yard strike to Isaiah Bond in the first quarter was particularly notable, and caught the eye of Myles Garrett, who was shown celebrating the play on the sideline. Garrett said after the game that “There aren't too many guys in the league that can make that throw."

Sanders clearly has the backing of his team’s best player, and his infectious personality could win over the locker room, especially if the team keeps winning. After the game, Sanders showed some of his trademark swagger, but also a bit of humility and gratitude for the win and the opportunity.

"I was a 5th-round pick. I got skipped by everybody at least five times. It just comes with the game. I'm just thankful for where I am now. I still got an opportunity to play, so why could I be mad? We're playing for the love of the game," Sanders said.

This was far from a perfect game for an NFL quarterback, but even the staunchest critics will admit that Sanders displayed more positives than negatives. He showed the Raiders that they made a mistake by passing on him because, at least, he would give fans something to be excited about.

At this point, Raiders fans are watching their quarterback struggle with no clear succession plan behind him. Fans know what Aidan O’Connell and Kenny Pickett can do, and neither has proven to be a worthy starting quarterback in the NFL.

All that fans truly have to look forward to is the Raiders (hopefully) taking a quarterback early in the 2026 NFL Draft. But there is no guarantee that said player will be a game-changer, and no guarantee that Sanders won't eventually be better.

Browns fans won’t be fitting Sanders for a gold jacket after this debut, but if he had this performance in the Silver and Black, he would be the talk of Las Vegas. Obviously, it’s still early in his career, but this game may one day serve as a painful reminder for Raiders fans of what could’ve been.