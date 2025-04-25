Shedeur Sanders prediction is Raiders' worst nightmare on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders knocked their first pick out of the park in the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Not only is he an incredible player who fills a major need, but both general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll have continuously talked about his maturity level and his fit within the culture.

With two selections looming now on Day 2 of the draft, Las Vegas is looking to add immediate impact players with the No. 37 and No. 68 picks. However, Raiders fans may be upset about a prospect being linked to Las Vegas.

Shedeur Sanders is being linked to Raiders on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders began sliding down the draft board early on Thursday evening, but almost nobody could have predicted that he would not be selected in the first round. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein reported this morning that fans should watch for Sanders to land with the Silver and Black.

"I'm looking for Shedeur Sanders to the Raiders in round 2 tomorrow," Zierlein wrote.

While Sanders is not a bad player by any means, the team has far too many holes to fill outside of the quarterback position. Taking a gamble on Sanders in the second round may be a bit careless as it seems that no team will touch him with a ten-foot pole.

Geno Smith is set to be the Raiders' franchise player under center for the next two or three years, and there are concerns about Sanders' maturity level and whether he could handle being on the bench. He will likely be a good quarterback someday, but Las Vegas is not exactly an ideal situation for him.

The Raiders need to focus on their gaping hole at cornerback and address the wide receiver and linebacker positions before they consider taking a player like Sanders. They could also use help in the trenches on both sides of the ball, so that is another concern for the Silver and Black.

Sanders would be an excellent pick at No. 68, and he would even be a candidate to target if the team can trade back and pick up extra capital. But if the Raiders have these looming issues and draft a player who may not play for upwards of two years, the fan base will riot, and rightly so.