Spotlighting non-Power 4 prospects for Raiders to monitor in 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have a plethora of holes to fill this offseason. Ideally, by the time the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around in April, John Spytek has already addressed a portion of those with veterans in free agency. But acquiring young talent in the draft is paramount to building a true winner.

In a draft that is heavily loaded with talent from the "Power 4" schools, there are some hidden gems beyond the major conferences. Below is a list of names who have Day 2 or 3 grades, based on various outlets, but they have produced like their lives depended on it, and are worthy of consideration.

Five non-Power 4 prospects for Raiders to evaluate further in 2026 draft

Josh Moten, CB, Southern Miss

Over the last two seasons, Moten has had some memorable moments for the Golden Eagles. He recorded 11 tackles against Mississippi State, grabbed three interceptions in a victory against Arkansas State, and picked off National Champion quarterback Will Howard in 2024.

Some consider him the best "Group of 5" cornerback in the draft, alongside Chris Johnson of San Diego State. He's currently considered a Day 3 prospect, and some have compared him to Eric Stokes. Moten was recruited by a slew of Power 4 programs before transferring to Southern Miss.

Nadame Tucker, DE, Western Michigan

This will be a familiar name in Raiders draft circles because of his breakout Senior Bowl performance. Just Blog Baby's Levi Dombro interviewed him in Mobile following his impressive 2.0 sack performance in the game itself, as seen below.

Tucker learned a lot from now-Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary, who was his defensive coordinator at Western Michigan. Tucker, the MAC Defensive Player of the Year, is flying up draft boards.

He'll be 26 when he lines up for his first snap in the NFL, and he only has one solid year of production. But Tucker proved that he is more than capable of being effective at the professional level this past season and during the college all-star game circuit.

#RaiderNation Tucker should be flying up draft boards after the week he had in Mobile 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 https://t.co/1FSoteJOZo — Just Blog Baby (@JustBlogBaby) February 1, 2026

RELATED: Mike Macdonald's Klint Kubiak comments tell Raiders fans all they need to know

Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

With close to 300 tackles in the last two years, Murdock attacks the football like it stole his lunch money. His 17 forced fumbles are an NCAA record, and Pro Football Focus graded him as the fourth- most productive linebacker in college.

Being an All-Academic student is another feather in Murdock's cap. His intelligence off the field should translate well to a position where one is expected to be the quarterback of the defense, both by receiving play-calls from the coordinator and diagnosing things pre-snap.

Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

Standing at 6-foot-9, Burke will be at the NFL combine in late February, and he is likely to measure in as one of the tallest players there. He'll be coming in a bit rusty, however, after sustaining a foot injury in the East Carolina game. Burke only surrendered 13 pressures in over 400 snaps.

Burke graded out better as a run blocker than a pass blocker, so he'll need to improve in the latter realm. But the Raiders need more help along the offensive line, and Burke may very well be worth a flyer on Day 3, based on his physical traits alone.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Toledo's defense was top five in 2025 because of guys like McNeil-Warren. He's considered the very top player who didn't play in one of the four top conferences in college football. McNeil-Warren flashed against SEC foes, however, with 11 tackles against Kentucky and 10 at Mississippi State.

He has three years of starting production, which is a great amount of experience heading into the NFL. If the Raiders miss out on Caleb Downs and Dillon Thieneman, McNeil-Warren is a safe consolation prize who would upgrade the secondary. His versatility is a major asset as well.